Dr. Lashonda Wofford’s New Book From Brokenness to Brilliance Becomes International Best Seller

A Global Testament of Healing, Purpose, and Empowerment Through Faith

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of April 16, 2025, the inspirational new anthology From Brokenness to Brilliance: Finding Purpose and Passion in Your Pain has officially earned international best-seller status. This powerful collection, led by acclaimed visionary author Dr. Lashonda Wofford, brings together nine courageous women who turned personal tragedy into divine purpose.The book explores a transformative question: What if the pain that shattered your world is the key to unlocking your greatest purpose? Each woman shares her raw truth through heartbreak, hardship, and healing, revealing how faith and resilience transformed seasons of darkness into platforms of purpose.The chapters illuminate a path for others navigating similar storms, from loss and betrayal to spiritual renewal and inner strength. This book is a beacon for women who feel broken and a testament to those who believe in restoration.Meet the Visionary AuthorDr. Lashonda Wofford is a transformational leader, award-winning international best-selling author, speaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and empowerment coach. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she is passionate about helping others discover their purpose through God.📧 info@drlashondawofford.com🌐 drlashondawofford.com📘 Facebook: @lashonda.wofford.7📸 Instagram: @drlashondawoffordContributing AuthorsDawanna Alexander is a Certified Life Recovery Coach, Mental Health Specialist, and International Best-Selling Author. She is a wife, mother, and businesswoman with a heart for helping others heal.📧 ladyshannel81@gmail.com📸 Instagram: @brighteyes31Dr. Karon Graves is a speaker, life coach, and business owner. Her work supports healing and growth through faith.📧 pushtowardspurpose@gmail.com📘 Facebook: Pushed Towards PurposeMarcy Jessup is a certified Christian counselor and community advocate. Her story embodies faith through hardship.📧 marcy47@aol.com📘 Facebook: Marcy JessupCarol Andrews King is a life coach, teacher, and businesswoman. She inspires women to overcome and thrive.📧 carolkingsbiz@gmail.com📘 Facebook: Carol Andrews KingYolanda Coleman is a pastor, speaker, and life coach who speaks boldly about healing and grace.📧 yolandacoleman20@gmail.com📘 Facebook: Pastor YMP ColemanSandra Wolf is an author and entrepreneur passionate about empowering others.📧 Queen.Sandra.Wolf@gmail.com🌐 royalty-sw.com📸 Instagram: @Royal_Brand_Sandra.333Dr. Iris Wright is a multi-time best-selling author, entrepreneur, and community activist dedicated to justice and restoration.📧 info@iris-wright.com🌐 iris-wright.com📸 Instagram: @author_iris_wrightForeword by Dr. Jacqulyn WilsonBusiness owner, motivational speaker, and visionary.📧 dr.wilson@noonjewels.com📘 Facebook: Dr. Jacqulyn WilsonBook Signing – July 19, 2025📍 Location: 2165 Middle Road, Fayetteville, NC🗓️ Time: 12 PM – 3 PM Meet the authors, hear personal testimonies, get your book signed, and be inspired. This event is open to the publicGet the BookFrom Brokenness to Brilliance is now available on Amazon and in all major retailers.For press, bookings, or media inquiries:📧 info@drlashondawofford.com

