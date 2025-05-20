Your Money Line Named One of Indianapolis’ Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Your Money Line Your Money Line's AI-powered tools and live certified coaches help users build long-term financial stability and confidence.

Your Money Line, the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, ranked #5 on Indiana Business Journal’s Fast 25.

Since 2022, we’ve continued to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and innovate our services—all with one mission in mind—to help employees find financial stability and confidence.” — Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, ranked #5 on the Fast 25, Indiana Business Journal’s (IBJ) annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Indianapolis area. The employee benefit, used by hundreds of companies nationwide, was recognized for a revenue growth rate of 185% since 2022.“This accomplishment is a testament to the trust our partners place in us, the critical need for financial wellness in the workplace, and the incredible effort of our dedicated team who work every day to help employees across the country gain clarity, confidence, and control over their money,” said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line. “Since 2022, we’ve continued to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and innovate our services—all with one mission in mind—to help employees find financial stability and confidence.”American workers repeatedly cite financial insecurity as their number one stressor. They bring these financial worries into the workplace, impacting the bottom line. With the power of AI and the support of live certified coaches, Your Money Line guides employees to financial stability. The all-in-one platform analyzes a user's spending across 16,000+ types of accounts, including checking, savings, investments, credit cards, and more, to provide actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help users meet their individual money goals. Users also have access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection, with a $1M insurance policy.Since 2022, the fintech company has experienced rapid growth, securing $4.5M in Series A funding and significantly increasing its customer base. It has released a new tech stack of AI-powered tools and updated its mobile app experience to allow users to make more informed decisions on the go. Your Money Line has also been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana three years in a row and was selected to be part of UKG Labs, a top HR technology accelerator.“To our clients, our team, and our community, thank you for believing in what we do,” noted Dunn. “This is just the beginning.”Find more information about IBJ’s 2025 Fast 25 here About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide—from companies to school districts to healthcare systems—Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).Learn how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported at yourmoneyline.com.About Indiana Business JournalSince 1980, the Indianapolis Business Journal has been known for its in-depth and thoughtful coverage of central Indiana's business community. IBJ produces its weekly award-winning newspaper, daily news updates, thought-leading podcasts, and nearly 30 events and award programs. Learn more at IBJ.com.

