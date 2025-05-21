Matthew Hartley Uplifts Storm Victims With New Single and Music Video 'Heaven’s Calling'

A Powerful Message of Faith, Hope, and Healing Premieres Online

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Christian rock artist Matthew Hartley has released a stirring new single titled “Heaven’s Calling”, along with a deeply moving music video now available on YouTube. Both the song and video call listeners to faith, reminding them they are never alone—even in their darkest valleys.

Rooted in Hartley’s personal journey of heartbreak, redemption, and spiritual renewal, “Heaven’s Calling” offers a raw and relatable anthem for anyone seeking light through suffering.

“When the storm clouds appear and things look dark, don't despair. He is with you. I made this because He was there for me. I hope it encourages and uplifts people.”

Influenced by rock legends like Poison, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and Van Halen, Hartley brings the fire of classic rock into a faith-based message that uplifts and heals.

The music video, which premiered May 18 (The Sabbath), was filmed in historic Charleston, SC, and features real disaster footage—including scenes from Hurricane Helene (2024)—alongside heroic rescue efforts and heartfelt imagery of resilience.

"Living in South Carolina and Florida I've had to evacuate my home many times. My heart breaks when I see the devastation. I hope that anyone impacted by severe weather understands they are not alone."

Shot at locations including St. Michael’s Church, Cannon Park, and the Charleston City Market, the video blends spiritual symbolism with powerful reality. The entire video came together in just 30 days—storyboard, film permits, logistics and all.

“It was ordained how it all came together,” says Hartley.
“To do this is such a blessing. It's a process of creation, and you have to be flexible and fluid and enjoy the ride. It’s not about the money or the outcome — it’s about the journey.”

Produced by industry legend David Kershenbaum (Tracy Chapman, Duran Duran), “Heaven’s Calling” is the first release from Hartley’s upcoming EP, under his own label and creative studio, Imagine Peak Studios.

With Imagine Peak, Hartley plans to help guide other independent musicians with tools, inspiration, and spiritual encouragement.

“Do not let your circumstances dictate your journey. Love your family and neighbors. And, praise God!”


Music Video: https://youtu.be/WBoha8kb2BI?feature=shared

Stream the Song: https://open.spotify.com/album/3CJnQzVIbRIntyTBjbJAmJ

Imagine Peak Studios
Imagine Peak Studios
music@imaginepeak.com
Heaven's Calling Music Video

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


About

Imagine Peak Studios is a Christian-based music publishing, production, and distribution group based in Sarasota, FL. We consult artists on songwriting, melodies, arrangement, style, image, marketing, and the overall business of making music that people enjoy. We also leverage an experienced team of partners to help ensure our artists are seen and heard.

https://imaginepeakstudios.com

