Veteran Songwriter Makes Debut Release with Heartfelt Single "It’s Not Just Fate"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a lifetime of songwriting and a passion for music, Matthew Hartley, is set to release his debut single, "It’s Not Just Fate," a powerful reflection on the balance between destiny and personal effort in relationships. This marks a significant milestone in his musical journey, one that began over four decades ago.At 50 years old, Matthew Hartley is a songwriter and musician who has been creating music in the rock, country, and Christian genres from an early age. Despite the demands of life and raising two daughters, he never let go of his passion for music. Now, with the advent of modern technology and the rise of social media and streaming platforms, he’s finally ready to share his music with the world."I’ve always been a solo artist, and the dream of pursuing a music career had to take a backseat to the responsibilities of life," says Matthew. "But today, with the tools available to independent artists, I can produce high-quality recordings from home and distribute my music to listeners everywhere.""It’s Not Just Fate" was written in 2015 during a transitional period in Matthew’s life. The song explores the idea that while God may guide our steps, it’s up to us to make the right choices and put in the work to fulfill His plan. It’s a deeply personal piece, reflecting on past relationships and the importance of understanding and effort in maintaining them.In June 2024, Matthew brought "It’s Not Just Fate" to life in his home recording studio. Using an ESP electric guitar, a Roland Fantom keyboard, a Shure KSM8 vocal mic, SSL UF8/UFC mixing controllers, and Ableton Live DAW on a MAC Studio computer, he meticulously crafted the track. The song was then mastered by renowned engineer Tony Cousins at Metropolis Studios ( https://www.thisismetropolis.com/ ) in London, UK, ensuring a polished and professional sound."I wanted this single to be as authentic as possible," Matthew explains. "There’s no vocal correction or auto-tune—just raw emotion and a lot of heart."This release is particularly special for Matthew, as it’s his first since writing those early songs as a child. "It’s been a long time coming, but I’m excited to finally share my music with the world," he says. "I hope this song resonates with others who believe that it’s not just fate that fulfills our destiny, but the choices we make and the work we put in to honor His plan.""It’s Not Just Fate" will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 27, 2024. For more information, or to listen to a pre-release of the track, please contact music@imaginepeak.com. For updates on the release and to view other media visit Matthew’s electronic press kit and bio link at https://bio.to/matthewhartley About Matthew HartleyMatthew Hartley is a songwriter and musician with over four decades of experience in the rock, country, and Christian genres. A lifelong solo artist, he combines traditional instruments with modern digital tools to create organic, realistic soundscapes. His music reflects a deep commitment to storytelling and a passion for exploring life’s complexities through song.About Imagine Peak StudiosImagine Peak Studios is a publishing and recording group that works with indie songwriters and artists across genres to help them bring their musical vision and musical brand to a "digital" reality.All artist photos were shot and edited in collaboration with Charleston lifestyle photographer, Reese Moore ( https://www.reesemoorephotography.com/ ).

