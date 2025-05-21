Antaris™ Expands Full Mission Virtualization™ for Simultaneous Simulation of Multiple Missions

The new capabilities enable the simultaneous simulation and command of multiple missions across constellations within the Antaris Cloud Platform.

Commanders and mission operators can now see, simulate, and act across all their space assets in one place.” — Tom Barton

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for the design, simulation, and operation of satellites and constellations, announced another expansion of its Full Mission Virtualization™ capabilities using its next generation TrueTwin™ simulation environment. Mission planners, designers, and operations directors can now simulate multiple missions and constellations at once, all within a single, unified interface. This enhancement gives governments and their supporting contractors the ability to develop, visualize, evaluate, and command an entire fleet of space assets in one system—even if they’re built on different infrastructure or serve different mission sets.The new capabilities enhance mission agility and resilience, offering real-time insights for optimal decision-making. By seamlessly integrating diverse missions and constellations, Antaris enables customers to maintain space superiority and exert battlefield control, ensuring that space assets are always aligned with strategic objectives and responsive to emerging threats.At the same time, these enhancements address a critical challenge in space operations: fragmented modeling, simulation, and command and control. Typically, when organizations attempt to design, build, and manage multiple constellations, they end up with isolated silos of disparate software. As a result, answering basic operational questions becomes time-consuming, requires coordination across teams, and lacks the agility to adapt to changing conditions.Antaris’ new capabilities solve this by providing a software environment purpose-built for managing highly complex space architectures. Mission operators can now:1 - Create digital twins of on-orbit systems for real-time situational awareness;2 - Collapse decision timelines by surfacing actionable data in a single interface;3 - Run advanced adversarial scenarios to test resilience in contested environments;4 - Simulate missions at accelerated time scales to anticipate outcomes; and5 - Coordinate seamlessly across government, commercial, and allied space assets.“Multi-constellation support is more than a technical milestone—it’s critical to achieving and maintaining space dominance,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “Commanders and mission operators can now see, simulate, and act across all their space assets in one place—eliminating the need to jump between systems to piece together the full picture.”“This isn’t just about linking dashboards,” said John Trionfo, President of Defense Solutions at Antaris. “We’ve developed a system that models multiple constellations using next-generation digital twins that replicate real on-orbit conditions at scale. This enables dynamic space operations in contested environments, advanced development of Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), mission automation, and the most advanced wargaming and training scenarios. Our goal is to prepare Space Force Guardians, our automated systems, and allied operators for the realities of future conflicts in the space domain.”The Antaris Cloud Platform has seen rapidly growing demand among commercial operators, systems integrators, and government partners looking to streamline mission timelines and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.antaris.spaceAbout AntarisThe Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.