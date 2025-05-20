Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,461 in the last 365 days.

UMF Corporation Launches RPM™ Product Line to Revolutionize Cleaning in Critically Controlled Environments

The most versatile, safe, sensible, and cost effective program for all processing environments.

The most versatile, safe, sensible, and cost effective program for all processing environments.

One-time use mop from RPM product line

One-time use mop from RPM product line

UMF Corporation unveils RPM™, a 10-piece system revolutionizing cleaning in high-risk environments like compounding pharmacies and restoration sites.

RPM is not just a new product—it's a complete system designed to simplify and elevate the standard of clean in high-risk environment”
— George Clarke, CEO
NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMF Corporation, a recognized leader in high-performance infection prevention and commercial cleaning solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the RPM™ (Ridged Performance Material) Product Line. Engineered for the most demanding Critically Controlled Environments (CCEs), the RPM system is designed to support compliance with USP 797/800 and a range of rigorous industry standards.

The RPM Product Line includes 10 purpose-built tools and accessories, offering unmatched performance in settings that require the highest levels of contamination control. These include hospital compounding pharmacies, vivariums, food processing facilities, as well as unattended death restoration and Fentanyl/methamphetamine remediation.

“RPM is not just a new product—it's a complete system designed to simplify and elevate the standard of clean in high-risk environments,” said George Clarke, CEO at UMF Corporation. “From our patented lint-free applicators to our recyclable, single-use frame, every aspect of RPM is built to reduce bio-load, minimize risk, and improve outcomes.”

Key Features of the RPM™ Product Line:
- Ridged Performance Material (RPM): Effectively removes and absorbs all contaminants that can be physically extracted from environmental surfaces.
- 10 Unique Items: Including flat mops, wipers, applicators, and accessories – all engineered for maximum lint-free performance.
- O.T.U. Hook & Loop Frame: A one-time-use, 100% polypropylene frame that is recyclable and delivers substantial cost savings compared to stainless steel or traditional mop frames.
- Dual-Use Flexibility: Designed for both One-Time-Use (O.T.U.) in highly sensitive areas and validated reprocessing when required.
- Chemical Compatibility: Safe for use with a wide range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.
- Ergonomic Hardware: Simplifies cleaning protocols and reduces application time, transforming heavy-duty tasks into light duty processes.

Enterprise-Wide Infection Prevention
In combination with UMF Corporation’s PerfectCLEAN® color-coded infection prevention system and ONEperROOM™ training methodology, RPM products contribute to a holistic, enterprise-wide solution for healthcare, hospitality, food safety, and biosafety markets.

About UMF Corporation
UMF|PerfectCLEAN is at the forefront of developing and delivering high-performance cleaning products, programs, and training that redefine standards in infection prevention. Through continuous research and innovation, UMF is Reinventing Clean™ across healthcare, long-term care, education, and hospitality industries.

MEDIA CONTACT
Holly Freed, Brand Strategist
holly@1744marketing.com
440-864-0166

George Clarke
UMF Corporation|PerfectCLEAN
+1 8473249800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UMF Corporation Launches RPM™ Product Line to Revolutionize Cleaning in Critically Controlled Environments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more