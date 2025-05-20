UMF Corporation Launches RPM™ Product Line to Revolutionize Cleaning in Critically Controlled Environments
UMF Corporation unveils RPM™, a 10-piece system revolutionizing cleaning in high-risk environments like compounding pharmacies and restoration sites.
The RPM Product Line includes 10 purpose-built tools and accessories, offering unmatched performance in settings that require the highest levels of contamination control. These include hospital compounding pharmacies, vivariums, food processing facilities, as well as unattended death restoration and Fentanyl/methamphetamine remediation.
“RPM is not just a new product—it's a complete system designed to simplify and elevate the standard of clean in high-risk environments,” said George Clarke, CEO at UMF Corporation. “From our patented lint-free applicators to our recyclable, single-use frame, every aspect of RPM is built to reduce bio-load, minimize risk, and improve outcomes.”
Key Features of the RPM™ Product Line:
- Ridged Performance Material (RPM): Effectively removes and absorbs all contaminants that can be physically extracted from environmental surfaces.
- 10 Unique Items: Including flat mops, wipers, applicators, and accessories – all engineered for maximum lint-free performance.
- O.T.U. Hook & Loop Frame: A one-time-use, 100% polypropylene frame that is recyclable and delivers substantial cost savings compared to stainless steel or traditional mop frames.
- Dual-Use Flexibility: Designed for both One-Time-Use (O.T.U.) in highly sensitive areas and validated reprocessing when required.
- Chemical Compatibility: Safe for use with a wide range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.
- Ergonomic Hardware: Simplifies cleaning protocols and reduces application time, transforming heavy-duty tasks into light duty processes.
Enterprise-Wide Infection Prevention
In combination with UMF Corporation’s PerfectCLEAN® color-coded infection prevention system and ONEperROOM™ training methodology, RPM products contribute to a holistic, enterprise-wide solution for healthcare, hospitality, food safety, and biosafety markets.
About UMF Corporation
UMF|PerfectCLEAN is at the forefront of developing and delivering high-performance cleaning products, programs, and training that redefine standards in infection prevention. Through continuous research and innovation, UMF is Reinventing Clean™ across healthcare, long-term care, education, and hospitality industries.
MEDIA CONTACT
Holly Freed, Brand Strategist
holly@1744marketing.com
440-864-0166
George Clarke
UMF Corporation|PerfectCLEAN
+1 8473249800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.