RAP SNACKS FOUNDER AND CEO JAMES LINDSAY ANNOUNCES THE BRAND IS IN THE FUNDRAISING BUSINESS TOP TEENS OF AMERICA WILL LAUNCH THE PILOT PROGRAM

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay will launch the brand's pilot program, with Top Teens of America (TTA) as the first beneficiary. Rap Snacks has provided a variety of flavors for the teens to sell. The youth will act as their own salesperson, creating an entrepreneurial initiative.“We are committed to making a difference in our communities; we have the opportunity to enhance this effort by teaming with organizations that are on the frontlines, empowering our youth. We feel Top Teens is a great place to launch this amazing initiative we have created,” said Lindsay. “Everything we do with our brand is intentional. We want to provide mentorship opportunities for our youth and getting into the fundraising business and helping organizations raise money for their programs is a natural progression for us,” continued Lindsay."This exciting pilot program with Rap Snacks gives our Top Teens a hands-on introduction to entrepreneurship while making a real impact in their communities," said Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. National President and CEO Lady Eddie Lee Marsh. "Teaming up with a bold, culturally relevant brand shows our Top Teens that their dreams are possible—and we are deeply grateful to Rap Snacks for championing the next generation of leaders."Rap Snacks will tailor fundraising opportunities to your organization's programming to help your brand raise funds for your various programs. If you want to partner with Rap Snacks, please visit our website at www.rapsnacks.net ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Snacks Icon Ramen Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.The brand is widely recognized as the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S., and its impact on the snack food and entertainment industries has been substantial, making it an iconic cultural brand.Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD): Founded in 1964, TLOD’s mission is to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through collaborative community-based programs and projects. Over 100 chapters across the United States and the Bahamas are actively engaged in their communities through five program thrusts: developing youth, empowering women, improving the quality of life for senior citizens, community beautification, and community partnerships. TLOD's number one programmatic thrust, Top Teens of America (TTA), nurtures and mentors young leaders, fostering a brighter future. TLOD's dedicated members, known as "Top Ladies” work tirelessly to uplift their communities and inspire the next generation of women. For more information, visit www.tlodinc.org . Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD)contact: Michelle Smalls (631) 806-1246

