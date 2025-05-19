SAF Lawsuit Challenges Under 21 Handgun Ban in Connecticut

Second Amendment Foundation logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have filed a lawsuit (No. 3:25-cv-250) in federal court challenging Connecticut’s ban on adults under the age of 21 from purchasing, owning or carrying handguns.“Second Amendment rights cannot be withheld from peaceable adults based on their age,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “To do so would relegate the amendment's guarantees to second-class status, which offends the very notion of the Constitution's premise. Our nation's history and tradition does not support this ‘Second Amendment lite’ version being offered to 18-20-year-olds in Connecticut. This lawsuit seeks to vindicate the rights of those individuals who are being unlawfully discriminated against based solely on their age.”In the case, Succow v. Bondi, SAF is joined by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and two individuals, Samuel Towne and Zachary Succow. They are represented by attorneys Doug Dubitsky of the Law Offices of Doug Dubitsky, Craig Fishbein of Fishbein Law Firm and Cameron Atkinson of Atkinson Law.As noted in the complaint , “There is simply no historical analogue prohibiting adults under 21 from purchasing, acquiring, possessing, or carrying handguns nor of banning otherwise lawful commerce between firearm dealers and adults under 21.”“This makes 10 lawsuits SAF has filed across the country on behalf of adults in this age group,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “And in each of those lawsuits the premise remains the same – depriving adults who are 18-20 years old of their constitutional rights is illegal, full stop.”

