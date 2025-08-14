Lovell Partners with NeuroCatch to Bring Innovative Neuro-Health Assessment Technology to Federal Healthcare Providers

NeuroCatch Partner Logo

We’re proud to partner with NeuroCatch to deliver innovative brain health assessment tools to those who have served our country.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has announced a new partnership with NeuroCatch Inc., a leader in neuro-health assessment technology. Together, the companies will serve major federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).At the center of this partnership is the NeuroCatchPlatform—a portable, non-invasive medical device that measures cognitive brain function in minutes. The platform provides objective insights into auditory sensation, attention, and cognitive processing at the point of care, helping clinicians deliver personalized treatment and advance neuro-health practices.Through Lovell’s SDVOSB status and extensive federal contracting expertise, the NeuroCatchPlatform is now available on multiple government purchasing vehicles, including the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage and the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). This streamlines acquisition for federal agencies while supporting SDVOSB procurement goals.“We’re proud to partner with NeuroCatch to deliver innovative brain health assessment tools to those who have served our country,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “This technology has the potential to significantly improve care for veterans and military patients.”“Partnering with Lovell Government Services is a significant milestone for NeuroCatch,” said Derek Norsworthy, CEO at NeuroCatch. “Lovell’s expertise in navigating federal healthcare systems will help us bring our technology to clinicians who are dedicated to serving those who have served our nation.”For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com or www.neurocatch.com ________________________________________About NeuroCatchNeuroCatch is a medical device company passionate about improving brain health. Based on science and research, the company is focused on transforming the standard of care for cognitve assessment, providing real time insights into brain function. The NeuroCatchPlatform, offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatchPlatform can provide value at any time in the care continuum, from initial evaluation or tracking changes over time in ongoing treatment, with immediate results as part of the data available to the clinician in assessing brain health.________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________

