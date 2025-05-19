The Gallery at Fort Collins Announces a New Approach to Senior Living, Opening Late 2025

The Sky Lounge balcony will offer breathtaking views of the Front Range. Bright, modern apartment with open layout, designer finishes, and access to outdoor views.

Set to open in late 2025, The Gallery at Fort Collins introduces a fresh approach to senior living in Northern Colorado.

We’ve created a community that nurtures creativity and connection.” — Bryan Sanchez, Sales Director

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to open in late 2025, The Gallery at Fort Collins introduces a fresh approach to senior living in Northern Colorado, blending independent living, assisted living, and memory care within an art-inspired community. By consolidating essential costs into a single, predictable fee, The Gallery offers financial savings and a lifestyle rich in creativity, connection, and care. Now accepting priority deposits, it invites seniors to secure early access to a community designed to celebrate their unique stories. Here’s why this all-inclusive model makes The Gallery a smart choice for both your wallet and well-being.



A Thoughtful, Artful Design

Located in Fort Collins, where art, nature, and culture converge, The Gallery is more than a residence—it’s a canvas for self-expression. “We’ve created a community that nurtures creativity and connection,” says Bryan Sanchez, Sales Director. With modern aesthetics, lush gardens, and inviting common areas, the community fosters belonging. Residents can engage in watercolor classes, relax in the courtyard, or attend guest lectures, embracing a lifestyle that sparks joy.

The Gallery’s amenities elevate daily life. Enjoy restaurant-style dining, a casual bistro, or a cocktail bar for socializing. Stay active in the Smart Fitness center, visit the full-service salon, or access on-site therapy. With 24-hour clinical staff, medical alert systems, and personalized transportation, peace of mind is assured. Pet-friendly policies, spacious living quarters, and housekeeping services create a maintenance-free experience, while proximity to I-25 and Denver International Airport keeps residents connected to urban conveniences and Colorado’s landscapes.



A Cultural Hub

Fort Collins provides a vibrant backdrop, with access to art galleries, culinary experiences, and cultural events. Residents can explore hiking trails, golf courses, or the Rocky Mountains. Within The Gallery, a robust activity calendar—featuring 60 to 80 weekly events—brings music, art, and adventure to life. From concerts to curated outings, these experiences foster connection and self-expression, enriching residents’ lives beyond the ordinary.



Culinary Arts That Delight

Dining at The Gallery is a highlight, with chef-led menus tailored to diverse tastes and dietary needs. Expect fresh, rotating dishes, from Tuscan-inspired meals to festive spreads, with options for gluten-free, low-carb, and low-sugar diets. The restaurant-style dining room offers a warm, communal atmosphere, while the bistro provides a relaxed setting. Select apartments feature full kitchens or kitchenettes, blending independence with convenience, eliminating the hassle of meal planning or grocery shopping.



The Financial Wisdom of All-Inclusive Living

The Gallery’s all-inclusive model bundles housing, meals, utilities, housekeeping, transportation, and care into one monthly fee, delivering significant benefits:

• Predictable Budgeting: A single fee eliminates juggling multiple bills, unlike homeownership, where unexpected repairs or utility spikes can disrupt finances. This clarity aids seniors on fixed incomes.

• Comprehensive Value: The fee covers services like meal delivery, housekeeping, and transportation, which would cost more if arranged separately. Fitness programs, social events, and wellness services add further value.

• Health and Savings: Research shows senior living residents have better health outcomes, with lower hospitalization rates for issues like falls. The Gallery’s 24/7 staff, emergency systems, and wellness focus reduce costly medical emergencies.

• Social Wellness: Loneliness can increase mental health costs, but The Gallery’s vibrant community counters this with art classes and group outings, linked to reduced need for interventions.

• No Home Upkeep: Residents avoid yard work, repairs, or snow removal, saving time and money compared to home maintenance costs.

• Tax Benefits: Portions of fees may be tax-deductible if tied to medical care, offering savings without property tax burdens.

• Future-Proof Care: The Gallery supports aging in place, with seamless transitions to assisted living or memory care at contracted rates, ensuring cost certainty.



Cost Comparison

Aging in place may seem affordable, but 2025 data from SeniorLiving.org shows the median annual cost of assisted living at $68,110, compared to $72,820 for in-home homemaker services or $80,102 for home health aides. The Gallery’s all-inclusive model can save thousands annually while offering social engagement, safety, and resort-style amenities. In Fort Collins, residents also avoid home-related expenses like repairs or taxes. Factoring in private chefs, chauffeured transportation, and activities, staying at home could exceed $200,000 yearly, making The Gallery more cost-effective.



Tailored Care for Every Stage

The Gallery supports every stage of life, with care that evolves. “We’re here to support each person’s unique path,” says Executive Director Deedra Moats. With 24/7 emergency response and personalized assistance, residents age confidently, knowing care is nearby, whether in independent living or specialized memory care.



Join the Masterpiece

The Gallery at Fort Collins reimagines senior living as a vibrant, cost-effective choice. Its all-inclusive model offers savings, predictability, and a lifestyle celebrating creativity and connection. The showroom is now open, and priority deposits are being taken for exclusive access. To learn more, schedule a tour, or speak with a family advisor, visit Galleryatfortcollins.com or contact Bryan Sanchez at bsanchez@eslliving.com or 970-722-8885. Discover how The Gallery can be the masterpiece of your next chapter.

