First Partner joins conversation on expanding access to capital for female founders

“Women are the innovators and entrepreneurs that are helping solve societal issues yet remain significantly underrepresented in getting the capital they need to turn ideas into reality,” said Marcie Frost, CEO of CalPERS. Data shows businesses that are majority-owned by women only get 2-percent of venture capital investments in the United States. This gap highlights persistent systemic barriers and biases within the venture capital ecosystem, underscoring the need for more inclusive investment practices and equitable access to funding opportunities that align with our fiduciary duty and requirement to diversify assets.”

Marcie Frost, CEO of CalPERS

