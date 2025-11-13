Governor Newsom pre-deploys emergency resources to Southern California ahead of storms
Pre-deployment efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of mud and debris flows and potential flash flooding, especially in areas that have burned in recent wildfires.
The predeployment includes 274 total personnel, 18 engines, three Urban Search & Rescue companies, six dozers, three Swiftwater teams, three helicopters and five dispatchers beginning Thursday, Nov. 13, at 8 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local fire officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.
All Californians should take proactive steps to stay safe and alert as heavy rain and flooding potentially impact the state this week. Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these official California safety recommendations:
- Sign up for emergency alerts and follow instructions from local officials.
- Monitor the news and other trusted sources of information to be aware of mudslides and debris flows, especially in burn scar areas.
- Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here.
- Stay off the roads whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, check real-time conditions and drive at reduced speeds, avoiding standing water or debris on the roadway.
- Never walk or drive through floodwaters—turn around, don’t drown. Even six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot can carry a vehicle away.
- Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly.
- If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized—stay back at least 30 feet and call 9-1-1 or your utility provider.
- Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe.
- Stay updated on storm impacts and emergency information at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or prepare ahead through Listos California.
- Learn more by watching this video here.
For more information on fire safety and general preparedness, visit Ready.ca.gov.
