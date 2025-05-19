Plus Manufacturing Inc. Celebrates Continued Green Seal Certification Excellence for Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray

Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray Green Seal® Certification Soap Free Procyon

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. proudly announces the continued Green Seal® Certification of its Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a leading innovator in environmentally responsible cleaning solutions, proudly announces the continued Green Seal® Certification of its Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray. This certification reaffirms the product's compliance with the stringent "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use" standards, reinforcing the company's nearly four-decade commitment to sustainable and effective cleaning solutions.

"As we move further into 2025, we're honored to maintain our Green Seal® certification for Extreme Pre-Spray, which continues to set the benchmark for environmentally responsible cleaning products," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing. "This ongoing recognition reflects not just our dedication to product excellence but our unwavering commitment to providing solutions that protect both indoor environments and our planet's ecosystems."

The Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray, first certified by Washington D.C.-based Green Seal Inc. in 2007, has maintained its position as an industry leader in eco-friendly cleaning. The product's formulation with a cleaning pH of 10 and a dry pH of 6.5 makes it one of the safest high-performance cleaning solutions available, backed by extensive testing and certifications that exceed industry standards.

"In today's market, customers increasingly demand products that deliver exceptional results without compromising environmental safety," Pearlstein noted. "Our Extreme Pre-Spray meets these needs by effectively handling tough cleaning challenges while maintaining our soap-free, odor-free formula that professionals and consumers have trusted for nearly four decades."

The Extreme Pre-Spray formula continues to be manufactured without hazardous chemicals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), ensuring complete safety for users, occupants, and the environment.

For additional information about the Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray and its Green Seal® Certification, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

