No state highway closures scheduled over Memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX – There’s good news for Arizona drivers planning road trips over Memorial Day weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation has no closures scheduled on state highways and is reminding drivers to stay alert when behind the wheel.

No full construction or maintenance closures are planned on state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Friday afternoon, May 23, to late Monday night, May 26.

Allowing extra time is recommended during peak travel periods including Friday and Monday afternoons. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. That includes the Interstate 17 Improvement Project work zone between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix.

Motorists also should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.

ADOT recommends you prepare an emergency kit for your vehicle including extra drinking water. Other items to consider are blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Because travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. More information about traveling in hot weather is available on the ADOT website. Other holiday weekend and summer travel safety recommendations include:

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving. Eyes up, phones down.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure and engine fluid levels.

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

If towing a trailer, secure chains so they are not dragging on pavement and creating sparks that might start a brush fire.

Avoid stopping in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.