Men’s Health Network Urges Memphis, Tennessee Community to Attend the FREE 2025 Men’s Health Month Summit

Free Men's Health Summit Event Offers Health Screenings, Expert Speakers, and Lifesaving Resources for Men and Families for Men's Health Month in Memphis, TN

For over twenty years Men's Health Network (MHN) has been working in Memphis to narrow the lifespan gap between men and women,” — Mike Leventhal, Tennessee Executive Director at Men’s Health Network

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network (MHN), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, invites all Memphis-area residents to attend the 2025 Men’s Health Summit on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Oak Grove M.B. Church, located at 7289 Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133.“For over twenty years Men's Health Network (MHN) has been working in Memphis to narrow the lifespan gap between men and women,” said Mike Leventhal, Tennessee Executive Director of Men’s Health Network.Held in partnership with ZERO Prostate Cancer and West Cancer Center, this annual event marks the kickoff to Men’s Health Month in June and serves as a powerful platform to address the often-overlooked health needs of men and boys in the community. The event is free and open to the public.“To kick start Men's Health Month , MHN is pleased to co-host this annual special event that will shine a light on sensitive health topics that are far too often ignored by men. I strongly urge all men to join us, to hear from our expert speakers and panelists, and most importantly, to get that free PSA test, which can truly be a lifesaver. As always, early detection is the key, ”said Mike Leventhal, Tennessee Executive Director of Men’s Health Network.Highlights for This Year’s 2025 Men’s Health Summit Includes:• Keynote Speaker: Marques Cooke, Unapologetically Memphis Founder, 2025 MHN Trailblazer Award Recipient• Panel discussion on chronic disease and men's health• Maria Robinson of the American Cancer Society presents the latest insights on cancer and men• Mental health presentation from Mane Up Memphis• 15+ health and wellness vendors, all donating door prizes• Free PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) tests and other health screenings• Giveaways, educational materials, and family-friendly resourcesThis event is an opportunity for men and their loved ones to start vital conversations about health and wellness—conversations that can last a lifetime. Whether you're seeking expert advice, reliable health screenings, or just want to learn more about staying healthy, this summit is designed with you in mind.Minority men are disproportionately affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers—and are less likely to have regular access to preventive care. For example, Black men are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white men yet face significant barriers to routine health screenings and early intervention. This makes community-based events like the Men’s Health Summit essential in closing care gaps and connecting underserved populations with the resources they need.Contact:info@menshealthnetwork.org or MikeL@menshealthnetwork.net and www.menshealthnetwork.org To learn more about Men’s Health Month and how to get involved, visit: www.MensHealthMonth.org 💙 Donate or shop: www.MensHealthNetwork.org/donate Start the conversation. Save a life. Join us on June 7th in Memphis, Tennessee.Set-up for vendors begins at 9:00 AM. Vendor participation is free, with the simple request of donating a door prize. All interested vendors or local organizations are encouraged to contact MHN in advance for participation details.#MensHealthMonth #MHNSummit2025 #EarlyDetectionSavesLives #MemphisMenMatter

