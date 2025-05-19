Eradani Announces New Managed API and EDI Integration Services

Expert integration services solve staffing challenges with fixed-cost solutions for modern connectivity, including industry-leading IBM i support.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eradani today announced Managed API and EDI Integration Services, a new service offering. Managed API and EDI Integration Services is a complete implementation solution that offers a new way for organizations to overcome staffing challenges while accelerating their integration projects, with specialized expertise for IBM i environments and other enterprise platforms."Whether you need to rapidly build a new integration or respond to a problem with an existing integration, you always have somebody to call. You don't have to worry about your employees being on vacation or out sick," says Daniel Magid, CEO at Eradani. "Eradani Managed Services provides on-demand experts for building and maintaining your APIs, somebody to call when something goes wrong, somebody who can advise you on API architecture, and somebody to ensure you're implementing APIs securely - across all your critical systems."Features and benefits of Managed API and EDI Integration Services include:- Expert Implementation: Eradani's team of integration specialists, including IBM i experts, handle your projects from start to finish- Accelerated Delivery: Bypass recruitment challenges and get your integrations delivered faster- Reduced Risk: Leverage Eradani's extensive experience with similar implementations across various complexity levels- Unified Integration Approach: Connect any platform while maintaining specialized support for IBM i environmentsManaged API and EDI Integration Services will be available starting immediately, at a fixed cost, annual subscription basis. For more information on Managed API and EDI Integration Services, visit eradani.com About Eradani: Eradani specializes in helping organizations integrate their systems - from IBM i to cloud platforms and everything in between. The company's Integration Hub approach enables seamless connectivity between legacy systems and contemporary technologies without replacing existing investments. With deep expertise in IBM i and modern integration standards, Eradani has successfully implemented projects for organizations across various industries, helping them maintain competitiveness in today's interconnected business environment.

