Eradani Unveils AI-Powered Integration Solution: Eradani Assist™

New Solution Reduces Coding Complexity for IBM i Integrations

Eradani Assist™ is the fastest, easiest way to generate real, usable code for integrations. With it, you get all the advantages of low code tools without the limitations and the vendor lock-in.”” — Dan Magid

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eradani, a leading IBM i solutions provider, today announced Eradani Assist ™, an AI-powered integration solution.This tool combines advanced AI with Eradani’s powerful integration code generators to offer IBM i organizations a whole new approach to creating modern, secure integrations with little or no coding and without the need to learn new programming languages."Eradani Assist™ marks a pivotal moment in our mission to advance technology for IBM i systems," says Dan Magid, CEO at Eradani. "By harnessing the power of AI and natural language processing, we're not just simplifying integration—we're reimagining it. Eradani Assist™ is the fastest, easiest way to generate real, usable code for integrations. With it, you get all the advantages of low code tools without the limitations and the vendor lock-in.”Eradani Assist™ offers a range of features and benefits, including:1. AI-Assisted Development: Utilizes natural language processing to generate code based on a user’s English language descriptions of a business process, making development more intuitive and accessible.2. Standard Code Output: Produces standard, editable code that isn't locked into a proprietary platform, offering unparalleled flexibility.3. Seamless Integration: Leverages Eradani Connect's infrastructure for advanced security, high-speed transformations, and diverse technological connections.4. DevOps Compatibility: Generated code integrates smoothly with standard version control systems like Git, leveraging existing DevOps pipelines.5. Comprehensive Connectivity: Provides robust connections to various technologies, including event brokers, EDI, REST APIs, SOAP APIs, and FTP/SFTP servers, expanding integration possibilities.Eradani Assist™ is currently available in beta. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit eradani.com or contact info@eradani.com.About Eradani: Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dublin, CA, Eradani is a software solutions provider specializing in bridging the gap between IBM i systems and modern technologies. Through its flagship products, Eradani Connect and Eradani DevOps, the company offers advanced Integration and Change Management solutions. Eradani's team of experts, versed in both cutting-edge technologies and IBM i, helps companies leverage existing investments while adopting the latest technologies, driving innovation in the IBM i ecosystem.

