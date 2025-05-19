Disaster Recovery Center Opens in McLean County

FRANKFORT, Ky. –A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in McLean County to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides. The new Disaster Recovery Center in McLean County is located at:

Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St, Calhoun, KY 42327

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Saturday and 1 - 7 p.m. Central Time, Sunday.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the April storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is June 25.

You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You don’t have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.