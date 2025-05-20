Logistics Plus Named Finalist for Qlik 2025 Global Transformation Award
Recognition Highlights Analytics Leadership and Business Intelligence Innovation
Logistics Plus is proud to be recognized alongside other leading organizations at the forefront of analytics excellence and transformation”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, was recently named a finalist for the 2025 Qlik Global Transformation Awards in the prestigious Analytics Leadership Award category. The honor was announced during Qlik Connect®, the company’s annual data and analytics conference held last week in Orlando, Florida.
The Qlik Global Transformation Awards recognize organizations that are leveraging Qlik technologies to drive remarkable innovation, transformation, and business value through data. Finalists in the Analytics Leadership category, in particular, are celebrated for their strategic use of data analytics to shape smarter decision-making and deliver measurable impact across the enterprise.
Over the past several years, Logistics Plus has become a power user of Qlik solutions, integrating the platform into virtually every facet of its operations. From freight management and global supply chain visibility to financial analysis and customer dashboards, Qlik is a critical tool used daily by the company’s Business Intelligence (BI) team and key decision-makers.
“Logistics Plus is proud to be recognized alongside other leading organizations at the forefront of analytics excellence and transformation,” said Ryan McGregor, Director of Business Intelligence at Logistics Plus. “Our BI team works tirelessly to create meaningful dashboards and visualizations that empower our internal teams and our customers with real-time insights. Qlik has been a game-changer in helping us scale our analytics capabilities as we grow globally.”
About Qlik
Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive. Visit them online at https://www.qlik.com/us.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
