London rally demands action against alleged chemical attacks in Sudan

A rally to call for peace in Sudan.

International human rights organizations call for Peace in Sudan and the end of use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Caught in the crossfire are millions of innocent civilians and tragically women and children have become deliberate targets.” — Deborah Paul

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A huge rally in solidarity with the Sudanese people victims of chemical weapons and calling for peace in Sudan was organised on May 18th in front of the UK parliament in London . The demonstration gathered more than 100 people from different EU and UK organizations as well as a coalition of Sudanese human rights organizations under the “Sudanese peace forum” including Safe steps and Sudanese women for peace as well as and the Peace and Democratic Transition Organization to call for an immediate action to stop war in Sudan and prosecute the Sudanese army for human rights violations. Representatives from EU human rights organizations invited the international community to stand up for the rights of the Sudanese people and stop the war as well as end the suffering of civilians mainly women and children.Film director and human rights activist Deborah Paul highlighted that” Caught in the crossfire are millions of innocent civilians—and tragically, women and children have become deliberate targets.Rape is being used not only as an act of violence, but as a weapon of war. Girls as young as one. Boys. Mothers, grandmothers, daughters. Sisters, friends. Entire communities torn apart” she also added the need to act now anddemand accountability. We must amplify the courage of survivors. We must support the frontline organizations offering medical care, trauma healing, and protection. And we must name this for what it is: a crime against humanity”Aye Soe Kari, president of international Burmese students ,youth activist and human rights defender pointed out that “Sudan is now the crisis of the world’s worst hunger crisis, a crisis that barely makes global headlines.More than 26 million people, over half the country, face food insecurity. That means children crying from hunger with nothing to eat. That means mothers skipping meals for days just so their babies can survive a little longer. In some areas, families are eating leaves from trees. In others, people are boiling water with rocks, pretending it’s soup to comfort their starving children.In the camps, there's no milk, no bread, no fruit. People line up for hours in the heat for a bowl of porridge, and often there’s not enough to go around. Children have swollen bellies and thinning hair, classic signs of starvation. Some families have been forced to eat the seeds they were saving for the next planting season, knowing full well it means they might not be able to grow food next year.And while people starve, aid trucks international help gets blocked by violence. Farmers have fled their land. Markets have been bombed. Food prices have skyrocketed. And what little help is available often doesn’t reach those who need it most”ABDELRAHIM GREIN Adam ,the head of the Peace and Democratic Transition Organization addressed an urgent call to the international community to stand with the Sudanese population victim of chemical weapons. He added that“The Sudanese army is no longer a national army.It is a criminal militia hijacked by radical Islamists, and partnered with extremist groups like Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and the remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood.These are not accusations.They are facts — documented by survivors, field reports, and the smoldering ruins of our cities.Chemical Weapons are used against children, families, hospitals, and markets.Invisible death, seeping into homes and lungs, leaving entire communities”MohammedMomin,a communication officer at Safesteps organisation pointed out that “The most notable violations against the use of chemical weapons in the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the capital.This brutal use of the Armed Forces causes a general population and the attention of organizations to defend human beings from the necessity of causing all urgency.Mrs Fathia Elbushary ,president of Sudanese women of Peace called international community to stand with Sudanese Women and children as well as the vulnerable communities victims of violence , famine and displacement .The use of chemical weapons, violence against women and children, and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities—primarily the Christian minority—by Armed Sudanese forces were denounced by all participants, human rights organizations, journalists, and academics. They also called for immediate action to end the war and to promote peace and dialogue between the various ethnic, religious, and political groups in order to end one

