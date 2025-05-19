Water and Sanitation on state of water security at Western Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation(DWS) wishes to update the citizens about the state of water security in the Western Cape Province. DWS Western Cape Provincial Head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa says the recent precipitation in the province did not have any significant impact on the provincial dam levels, but it has however stabilised the Western Cape River Catchment as compared to last week.

According to the departmental hydrological information released today 19 May 2025, indicates the dams that feeds the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), is currently sitting at 58,44% compared to last week’s 59.02% at the same time. The WCWSS serves more than 3 million people and provides water to communities residing in the City of Cape Town (CCT) and in certain Overberg, Boland, West Coast and Swartland towns, as well as to irrigators along the Berg, Eerste and Riviersonderend rivers.

The Gouritz River Catchment which consists of the Central and Little Karoo, and the smaller humid strip along the coastal belt is at 72,21% this week as compared to last week’s 72,4%. The catchment has improved drastically compared to 5 years ago at this time when it was below 35%.

On individual dams, The Theewaterskloof dam, the largest dam in the province accounting for 54 percent of the Western Cape Water Supply System is sitting at 58,79%, last year it was 59,49%.

Ms Bila-Mupariwa has emphasised that the Western Cape province, with the exception of the Southern side, receives its majority of rainfall in winter, which is stored and used during spring and summer. However, the effects of climate change have further compromised the already constrained water resources. This is at times associated with dry spells accompanied by droughts, as seen in and around the Berg River Catchment between 2016-2018.

“The DWS can only manage bulk supply (in storage), expected demand by user sectors (through applied restrictions, if need be) but cannot manage the unpredicted weather, irrespective of the various models informing the risk of above or below normal rainfall within the province. The impacts of El Nino and/or La Nina has affected the current weather patterns” says Bila-Mupariwa.

Consumers from all sectors including agriculture, domestic, and industry are encouraged to use water sparingly.

“Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity”

