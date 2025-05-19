AUTODOC automates with TGW Logistics

One of Europe's leading online retailers for vehicle spare parts and accessories is embracing automation with TGW's FlashPick system.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Czech city of Cheb, TGW Logistics is constructing a highly automated warehouse automation system for AUTODOC, the online retailer for vehicle parts and accessories. In the course of a so-called brownfield project, an existing building will be refurbished and equipped with modern automation technology. After go-live, AUTODOC will be able to dispatch up to 50,000 orders per day to its customers—a figure equivalent to the total volume currently handled by three different locations.

AUTODOC was founded in Berlin in 2008 by a trio of friends and has since grown to become one of the leading European online platforms for car, truck and motorcycle parts and accessories. The company serves customers in 27 countries, employs 6,000 people and generated a revenue of 1.6 billion euros in 2024.

POWERFUL GOODS-TO-PERSON PICKING

TGW Logistics is constructing a FlashPick system in Cheb that will foster fast and flexible Goods-to-Person picking. The solution encompasses a shuttle warehouse with more than 200,000 storage locations in which 200 robots will handle efficient storage and retrieval. Orders will be compiled at 16 ergonomic PickCenter workstations and roughly 3.1 miles of KingDrive conveyor technology will interconnect the various sections of the installation. In the packaging area, robots will handle shipment preparation.

"At AUTODOC, we are pursuing the objective of making our supply chain as efficient and fit for the future as possible. In TGW Logistics we have found a partner that understands our requirements perfectly and brings a great deal of experience and well- conceived technology to the table. The solution is tailored, scalable and sustainable – exactly what we need for our distribution center in the Czech Republic. We are convinced that this project will set a new bar for productivity at our Cheb location and contribute significantly to the further development of our entire logistics network," says Sebastian Bleser, Vice President Supply Chain at AUTODOC.

REDUCED ENERGY CONSUMPTION, NO ADDITIONAL SPACE REQUIRED

This project will allow AUTODOC to reduce its energy demand, and the use of an existing building will also keep the additional footprint to a minimum. Moreover, the automated packaging process will enable significant savings when it comes to the number of shipping cartons required.

"We are delighted that AUTODOC found our experience and references in the spare parts industry so persuasive," affirms Johann Steinkellner, CEO Customer Unit Central Europe at TGW Logistics. "Together with the customer, our experts have developed a high-performance system that is tailored to individual needs – and that will also serve as a blueprint for future joint projects."

