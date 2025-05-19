Moultrie Huddle House Makes a Smashing Comeback

Beloved ‘Mom and pop’ restaurant now open with new offerings

MOULTRIE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Moultrie Huddle House, fondly known locally as the ‘Mom and Pop,’ is opening its doors once again and welcoming guests back with new offerings. The restaurant at 401 Veterans Pkwy S. is now a corporate-owned location and is serving the signature breakfast all day, plus the recently launched Smashburgers. The restaurant will also feature some familiar faces, as Huddle House is rehiring nearly 50% of the previous staff.The Moultrie Huddle House was previously owned by a franchisee who has since retired. The location was then converted to another brand before being reclaimed by Huddle House. It is now owned and operated by Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent company of Huddle House.“Our Moultrie restaurant epitomizes our longstanding reputation as being the ‘neighborhood gathering place,’ and we are so excited to reopen it for the local community to once again enjoy our delicious food served from the heart,” said Jenn Clark, District Manager for Huddle House. “We are also delighted to bring back former team members who are eager to reconnect with guests and welcome them with their friendly and familiar presence.”In addition to the home-style classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Moultrie Huddle House will also offer the new Smashburgers. The line up packs delicious flavor in three offerings: HuddleBurgerSmash Deluxe, Mega Bacon Smash Deluxe, and Breakfast Smash. The burgers are the perfect pairing with crispy crinkle fries.The Moultrie Huddle House is open every Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, it stays open until midnight. The location offers dine-in, pickup for to-go, and delivery.“Huddle House restaurants are a neighborhood fixture for communities like Moultrie. We are thrilled to be part of the local area again and to share our newest offerings that speak to our commitment to providing a craveable, high-quality menu paired with an exceptional dining experience," said Blain Shortreed, Brand President for Huddle House.Want to get rewarded for your good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit www.huddlehousefranchising.com , and for more information about the brand, visit www.huddlehouse.com

