IPIM Attends Web Summit in Brazil to Attract the International Technology Exhibition to Macao

MACAU, May 19 - The Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) participated in the Web Summit Rio 2025, an international technology exhibition hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from 27 to 30 April, to learn about the operation of the exhibition and explore the potential of hosting the “Web Summit” event in Macao. At the event, the IPIM team met with the organisers, who expressed their interest in visiting Macao for site inspections and further negotiations.

Positive Impression of Macao Sparked Organisers’ Interest in Arranging Inspection Tours

At a prior meeting in Macao between the Web Summit organisers and IPIM, the organisers identified Macao as a potential event location, and invited IPIM to attend the Web Summit Rio 2025 to gain insights into the event. This marked IPIM’s inaugural participation in the Web Summit event in Brazil.

At the event, the IPIM team had a meeting with Mr. Paddy Cosgrave, the co-founder of the Web Summit, who shared their positive impression of Macao from the “f.ounders” event organised by the Web Summit team in Macao back in 2018. They acknowledged Macao’s strengths, including its world-class infrastructure for hosting premier MICE events and its strategic location within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area market. Consequently, they expressed their interest in arranging inspection tours to Macao in the near future.

Web Summit Facilitates Start-ups and MICE Industry and Boosts Employment

According to the Web Summit statistics, this event plays a crucial role in advancing technology enterprises and the MICE industry, stimulating local employment, and boosting spending in the community. Over the long term, it has the potential to elevate the host city’s visibility and influence globally, fostering sustainable development of the local economy. Through their participation in this event, the IPIM staff acquired a thorough understanding of the supporting arrangements for the exhibition and its outreach initiatives. This knowledge would serve as a valuable reference for organising similar exhibitions in Macao in the future.

About the Web Summit and Its Series of Events

Founded in Dublin, Ireland in 2009, Web Summit stands as the premier global technology exhibition that unites industry elites including founders of technology companies, professional investors, and senior executives from prominent technology corporations from all over the world. At present, four prominent Web Summit events are organised annually across the world, encompassing the flagship Web Summit in Europe, Web Summit Qatar in the Middle East, Web Summit Rio in South America, and Web Summit Vancouver in North America. The organisers intend to introduce the inaugural Web Summit event in Asia in 2026, aiming to broaden its global reach and impact.