STERLING PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2025 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Group photo of staff Sterling PT and Wellness logo

Named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Health Products & Services in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards® .

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevie winners will be celebrated during gala event on June 10 in New YorkSTERLING PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS was named the winner of a Silver StevieAward in the Company of the Year - Health Products & Services - Small category in The 23rd Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale.More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness was nominated in the Company of the Year for the Health Products & Services - Small categorySterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is proud to be named a Silver StevieAward winner in the Company of the Year – Health Products & Services – Small category, a testament to its continued excellence in patient care, innovation, and community engagement. Judges praised Sterling PT for its impressive 85% success rate in pain reduction, exceptional 4.9/5 Google rating from over 500 reviews, and its commitment to education through the mentorship of over 50 student volunteers. One judge noted the clinic’s “life-changing contribution to the community’s health and well-being,” while others highlighted its “strong market performance,” “consistent patient satisfaction,” and “clear differentiation through innovation and manual therapy.” Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Sterling L. Carter, President & CEO, shared, “This recognition belongs to every member of our team. Their passion for delivering exceptional care, commitment to innovation, and genuine connection with our patients has made this possible. We are honored to represent what is possible when clinical excellence meets compassionate care.” With this achievement, Sterling PT continues to set the standard for small healthcare organizations nationwide.More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA About Sterling Physical Therapy & WellnessFounded in 2008, Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is a leading provider of outpatient and in-home rehabilitation services across the Greater Houston area, with clinics located in Sugar Land, Stafford, and Bellaire, Texas. Known for its commitment to one-on-one, hands-on care and its proprietary Sterling Treatment Method, the organization delivers an 85% success rate in significant pain reduction. Sterling PT has earned over 500 five-star Google reviews and maintains a National Promoter Score of 9, reflecting its dedication to patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The organization is also a recognized leader in mentorship and education, having hosted more than 50 student volunteers in recent years. With a focus on innovation, community outreach, and evidence-based practice, Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness continues to redefine the standard of care in physical therapy and wellness.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.Contact:Saranya Kari281-240-3140skari@sterlingtherapy.com

