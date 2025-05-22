Barry K. Fingerhut of Covenant Learning and Certification Partners Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the ever-evolving landscape of modern education and entrepreneurial endeavors, Barry Kent Fingerhut stands at the forefront with a unique perspective. As an esteemed educator and author, he has dedicated his life to fostering entrepreneurial thinking and innovation, both essential components in today’s dynamic landscape.

Renowned for his insightful approach to education and business, Fingerhut advocates for a mindset shift that emphasizes the necessity of entrepreneurship. “Education is important, but being entrepreneurial is absolutely an absolute necessity,” Fingerhut asserts. “It’s a way you need to think because of the way the world is. Without it, you’re going to be lost.”

Fingerhut’s journey tells the story of a lifelong learner and innovator, defying conventional paths, including that of retirement, to continually invest in new ideas and people. “I hear all the time, ‘You’re not retired, what is the matter with you?’ But I’ll never stop investing in finding creative people,” explains Fingerhut. His recent focus has been particularly notable, with his last four investments going to women-owned companies. “It just so happened that the last four were women. I invest in brains and creativity, not categories,” he clarifies.

In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Barry Kent Fingerhut is currently working on an intriguing book concept that bridges history and storytelling. This latest work explores the fascinating narrative of a historical figure known for his unconventional demise — a tale that resonates with the striking unpredictability Fingerhut appreciates. The story centers around Mithrivates VI Eupator, a king in ancient Pontus, who was infamous for his daily poison ingestion as a preventative measure against potential assassination.

Mithrivates’ tale culminates dramatically as he faced imminent defeat in battle. Despite ingesting poison to end his life, his body’s immunity thwarted his plan, leading to an even more extraordinary end when he instructs a slave to take his life. Fingerhut is captivated by the story’s longevity and impact, as it sparked creative works even 1,500 years later, including an opera by young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the age of 14.

“This story, spanning centuries, reflects how a potent narrative can inspire generations and artistic mediums,” Fingerhut remarks. “Mozart’s creation of the opera Mithrivates at such a young age is remarkable and deserves to be highlighted.”

With this forthcoming book, Fingerhut will focus on weaving these historical threads into a compelling narrative that underscores how historical legacies can influence and inspire future innovators and creators. Through his dual role as an educator and author, Fingerhut is working hard to ignite curiosity and foster an understanding of entrepreneurship, not only as a career path but as a vital life skill.

An advocate for lifelong learning, Fingerhut’s educational philosophy centers on the idea that entrepreneurial thinking should be interwoven with traditional education systems. He believes that understanding and integrating innovative thinking into everyday life prepares individuals to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Fingerhut encourages educators and students alike to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasizes that “the ability to think creatively, take calculated risks, and learn from failure” is foundational to navigating the complexities of today’s world. His vision advocates for an educational framework that promotes innovation, adaptability, and resilience.

As Barry Kent Fingerhut continues to influence minds through his upcoming book and ongoing work as an entrepreneurial investor, he remains steadfast in his mission to empower individuals to actively shape their futures. His commitment to education and entrepreneurship is not only transforming lives but also leaving a lasting impact on society.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, educators, and lifelong learners, Barry Kent Fingerhut is a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that age and conventional paths need not limit one’s potential to think innovatively and make meaningful contributions to the world.

About Barry Kent Fingerhut

Barry Kent Fingerhut is an acclaimed educator, entrepreneur, and author known for his innovative approach to business and education. With a focus on fostering entrepreneurial thinking, Fingerhut has made significant contributions to both fields, inspiring individuals to embrace creativity, resilience, and adaptability. His investments and literary works aim to transform how education and entrepreneurship are perceived and practiced in the modern world.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Barry K. Fingerhut in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 16th at 10am EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday May 23rd at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-renowned-entrepreneur/id1785721253?i=1000708980726

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-276354233/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0IrDBmakTfLbZbSUVvEga6

For more information about Barry K. Fingerhut, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-fingerhut-8a07a17

