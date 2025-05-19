Upcoming Downtime for Unemployment System and Iowaworks.gov (May 28-June 2)

Earlier this month, IWD announced an historic upgrade to make Iowa's unemployment system easier, faster, and more secure. In order to replace a decades-old system, a one-time system pause will take place during the week before launch.

System Downtime: May 28, 2025 to June 2, 2025

From May 28, 2025 to June 2, 2025, the following services will be impacted:

Iowans will not be able to file for unemployment benefits during this time. Iowans filing a claim this week are highly encouraged to file on Sunday, May 25 (first day of the filing week), or any day before Wednesday, May 28, to avoid delays in payment. Iowans can file for any missed payments as soon as the new system goes live on Tuesday, June 3.

The iowaworks.gov website will also be unavailable. This means that career-related services for individuals and job/recruitment tools for employers will not be available during this time while a secure update is made.

During this downtime period (May 28-June 2), Iowans will still be able to receive career-related services from IowaWORKS centers across the state, which will remain open to provide r esume and interview coaching, one-on-one career planning, virtual workshops, and other services.

New System Launch: June 3, 2025

On June 3, 2025, the new unemployment system will launch on iowaworks.gov, creating a much more efficient and improved system.

Any unemployment claims missed during the downtime period can be claimed as soon as the new system is live.

Employers will have access to new tools on iowaworks.gov . In addition to posting jobs and recruiting talent, iowaworks.gov will serve as the central location for handling activities and decisions involving unemployment claims related to their business.