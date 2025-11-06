Veterans Day Events Happening Across Iowa

Veterans Day (November 11) is just around the corner and communities across Iowa are getting ready to honor those who have served. Not only is this an opportunity to honor their military commitment, it's also a great time to share how the state is supporting Veterans' career paths when they return to civilian life.

Join your local Veteran community make meaningful connections, share free meals, or even connect at career-focused events happening around the state. Check out the list of events and learn how we help Veterans and families find successful outcomes after service.








