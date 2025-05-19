Subaru Dealer and Bank Combine Donations to Help Brass City Rescue Alliance in CT

Brass City's Newly Donated Van for Safely Transporting Dogs to Adoption Events

MIDDLEBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brass City Rescue Alliance’s mission is to get as many dogs placed in forever homes as possible. It all starts at their shelter in Middlebury where they hold adoption events, provide veterinary care, behavioral assessments and training for dogs.

Kerri Pacheco, vice president of Premier Subaru Middlebury and the Premier Auto Group shared, “We’ve been supporting Brass City’s rescue and adoption efforts for years, but it was time to do something more. Jennifer Humphrey, the CEO of Brass City, approached me about taking their adoption events on the road for better exposure and more successful adoption rates. She expressed the need for a better method of transporting many dogs and protecting them against excessive heat or cold. We wanted to support them and collaborated on the best vehicle to fit their needs.” The Premier Subaru team decided to acquire a Ford Transit high top commercial van. They prepared the van for dog kennels and to provide adequate heat and a/c systems to safely transport the animals to adoption events. The van was then prepared with a full vehicle wrap to showcase Brass City’s logo, information and some attractive paw print and dog bone graphics.

Thomaston Savings Bank also stepped in with a grant to outfit the interior of the van with new kennels. Kerri said, “It’s great that two successful local businesses can come together to help a non-profit like Brass City Rescue Alliance.”

The van, it’s dog friendly accessories and new look will help bring attention to Brass City Rescue’s efforts in the state of Connecticut. Premier Subaru Middlebury donated over $48,000 to acquire the van and outfit it with the heat and air conditioning needed to safely transport the dogs. Thomaston Savings Bank contributed an additional $5,000 to help outfit the van with kennels to accommodate the many dogs for adoption event travel. Jennifer Humphrey shares her feelings in a recent interview about the van donation and the ability for Brass City to now attend so many adoption events, “We’re very very grateful that we’re able to do this and we’re very excited about it, we’re blessed!”. Brass City Rescue Alliance looks forward to hosting many more adoption events throughout the surrounding community and hopes to bring together as many dogs with loving owners so they can begin anew in a forever home!

The completed vehicle was be presented to Jennifer Humphrey and Brass City Rescue on Friday May 2, 2025 at their rescue center on 2 Service Rd, in Middlebury, CT.



