ArkansasLegalNow Launches to Help Arkansans Navigate Legal Issues, Affordably and with Confidence

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For too long, everyday legal issues have been out of reach for many Arkansas families, either too expensive to hire an attorney or too confusing to navigate alone. Today, ArkansasLegalNow (ALN) officially launches to close that gap. The platform is the first designed to help Arkansans take on common legal challenges themselves, with step-by-step guidance backed by Arkansas lawyers who have seen it all.ALN’s first product focuses on helping users modify custody agreements. The platform walks users through a simple structured process with clear educational materials and ready-to-file Arkansas-specific court forms. The platform was built by local attorneys to reflect the real needs of Arkansas residents, offering practical help at a fraction of the cost of hiring an attorney.“Most Arkansans facing legal problems aren’t looking for loopholes. They’re looking for help,” said Brandon Haubert, founder of ArkansasLegalNow and a longtime civil and family law attorney at WH Law in Little Rock. “We believe legal help shouldn’t be a luxury. ALN gives people the tools they need to take action, protect their families, and build better futures, without facing overwhelming costs.”Unlike national services that rely on generic templates that may be unenforceable in Arkansas, ALN is tailored specifically to Arkansas laws and local court requirements, some of which only a practicing Arkansas attorney would know. Users simply answer a few questions about their situation, receive customized educational guidance, and access the exact documents they need to move forward.The launch comes at a time when access to justice is a growing concern across the country, and offers a hopeful story about how technology can help bridge the gap for underserved communities. By lowering costs and simplifying the legal process, ArkansasLegalNow is helping more people across the state unlock real solutions to real problems.ArkansasLegalNow is built on Gavel , a powerful and secure automation platform that allows lawyers to build client-facing legal products. Gavel helps lawyers deliver efficient and accessible solutions to their clients. "ArkansasLegalNow fills a critical gap in access to legal services in Arkansas by providing targeted, state-specific tools for custody cases,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel. “Unlike broader legal tech solutions, ArkansasLegalNow is solely focused on this area of law and backed by experienced attorneys who understand the nuances of Arkansas family law. It's a critical resource for a state that has been underserved in legal innovation.”About ArkansasLegalNowFounded in 2025 and based in Little Rock, ArkansasLegalNow empowers Arkansans to solve legal issues on their own by providing affordable, expert-created educational resources and court-ready documents. With a mission to make justice more accessible, ArkansasLegalNow is helping individuals and families take charge of their futures — one case at a time.

