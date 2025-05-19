GAMMA Sports & CTPA Announce 9th Annual GAMMA Classic

The 9th annual GAMMA Classic will take place September 18 - 21, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMMA Sports , in partnership with the Cranberry Township Pickleball Association (CTPA) announced the 9th Annual GAMMA Classic is set to take place September 18-21, 2025, at the Graham Park Pickleball Complex in Cranberry Township, PA.The highly anticipated four-day event will bring together pickleball payers of all ages and skill levels for an exciting competition in a premier facility that features 30 courts – 19 dedicated pickleball courts and 11 temporary courts equipped with cable portable nets. With 13 lighted courts, players and spectators can expect a full day of action and extended evening play. The centralized layout and ample free parking make this a standout venue for both players and fans. On-site food trucks will be available throughout the tournament to provide refreshments and local flavor.Tournament Format:This year’s GAMMA Classic will follow a round-robin format, with the top four teams in each bracket advancing to a single-elimination playoff. This structure is designed to maximize play opportunities and offer a fast-paced, rewarding tournament experience.Event Schedule:• Thursday, Sept. 18: Senior Men’s & Women’s Doubles (Ages 50+)• Friday, Sept. 19: Women’s Doubles (Under 50) & All Men’s Singles• Saturday, Sept. 20: Mixed Doubles (All Ages)• Sunday, Sept. 21: Men’s Doubles (Under 50) & All Women’s SinglesParticipants may register for one event per day, with a maximum of four events total.“We're especially excited about this year’s event,” said Amie Stanton, VP of Marketing at GAMMA. “As a proud Pittsburgh-based company, hosting the GAMMA Classic locally reinforces our commitment to being a leader in pickleball – not just nationally, but right here in our own community. Partnering with the CTPA at their top-tier facility amplifies the player experience and highlights the strength of the region’s pickleball scene.”Registration & Fees:• Early Bird (May 18 – June 9): $65• Regular (June 10 – August 22): $75• Late (August 23 – August 28): $80• Registration Closes: August 28This is a DUPR-rated tournament, and all matches will be reported. Players without an existing DUPR rating will receive one following the event.Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each bracket. In cases where brackets are combined, only one set of medals will be awarded for the combined group.Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the region’s top pickleball events. Register now and secure your spot at the 9th Annual GAMMA Classic!For more information and to register, visit: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/gamma-pittsburgh-classic About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh-based, family-owned manufacturer with a 50-year legacy of innovating in racquet sport equipment, including tennis and pickleball. Best known for its patented breakthrough string technologies, GAMMA has leveraged its racquet sports expertise to develop high-quality paddles, balls, grips, and accessories that empower people who love to play at all levels. Providing equipment and education to help improve your game, the brand has become a trusted name among coaches, trainers, and racquet sport enthusiasts around the world.About the CTPACranberry Township is one of the fastest growing communities in Western PA. A progressive and well managed community that puts value into quality of life with its three large parks and municipal golf course. Altogether, Cranberry has over 700 acres in their park system. Cranberry Township Pickleball Association (CTPA) is run by volunteers in partnership with the Cranberry Township Parks & Rec department. Now in its 7th year of operation, CTPA has 1900 members. CTPA is responsible for the maintenance and expansion of the pickleball complex and will have 30 courts. All net proceeds from the tournament go back to CTPA's expansion efforts and to promote pickleball and expand our tournament capabilities.

