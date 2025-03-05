Submit Release
GAMMA Sports Introduces NEW RainmakerTM Pickleball Paddle

Available in six vibrant and playful colors, the Rainmaker lets players bring their unique style to the court.

Express Yourself on the Court

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMMA Sports, innovators in racquet sport equipment, announced today the launch of their new Rainmaker TM pickleball paddle – designed to turn heads and elevate gameplay for any player. Available in six vibrant and playful colors, the Rainmaker lets players bring their unique style to the court.

Beyond its eye-catching design, this paddle is packed with features to enhance performance and enjoyment. Its microbead technology delivers a soft, quiet, and highly responsive feel with every hit. Its hybrid shape offers a large sweet spot and an excellent combination of control and power. Whether players are perfecting their serve, executing a delicate drop shot, or enjoying a spirited rally with friends, the Rainmaker ensures a smooth and satisfying experience.

“The Rainmaker is a first for GAMMA,” explains Amie Stanton, VP of Marketing at GAMMA Sports. “Players now have a high-quality paddle that they’ve come to expect with GAMMA, but the look is much more fashion-forward. It's the perfect paddle for new and intermediate pickleball players who want a competitive edge but also a paddle that matches their individual style.”

Priced at just $79.99, the Rainmaker pickleball paddle offers exceptional value and will be available at most major retailers, including Amazon, PGA Superstores, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Meijer, and www.GammaSports.com.



About GAMMA Sports

GAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh-based, family-owned manufacturer with a 50-year legacy of innovating in racquet sport equipment, including tennis and pickleball. Best known for its patented breakthrough string technologies, GAMMA has leveraged its racquet sports expertise to develop high-quality paddles, balls, grips, and accessories that empower people who love to play at all levels. Providing equipment and education to help improve your game, the brand has become a trusted name among coaches, trainers, and racquet sport enthusiasts around the world.

Amie Stanton
GAMMA Sports
+1 412-323-0335
amie.stanton@gammasports.com
