GAMMA Sports Introduces NEW RainmakerTM Pickleball Paddle

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMMA Sports , innovators in racquet sport equipment, announced today the launch of their new Rainmaker TM pickleball paddle – designed to turn heads and elevate gameplay for any player. Available in six vibrant and playful colors, the Rainmaker lets players bring their unique style to the court.Beyond its eye-catching design, this paddle is packed with features to enhance performance and enjoyment. Its microbead technology delivers a soft, quiet, and highly responsive feel with every hit. Its hybrid shape offers a large sweet spot and an excellent combination of control and power. Whether players are perfecting their serve, executing a delicate drop shot, or enjoying a spirited rally with friends, the Rainmaker ensures a smooth and satisfying experience.“The Rainmaker is a first for GAMMA,” explains Amie Stanton, VP of Marketing at GAMMA Sports. “Players now have a high-quality paddle that they’ve come to expect with GAMMA, but the look is much more fashion-forward. It's the perfect paddle for new and intermediate pickleball players who want a competitive edge but also a paddle that matches their individual style.”Priced at just $79.99, the Rainmaker pickleball paddle offers exceptional value and will be available at most major retailers, including Amazon, PGA Superstores, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Meijer, and www.GammaSports.com About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh-based, family-owned manufacturer with a 50-year legacy of innovating in racquet sport equipment, including tennis and pickleball. Best known for its patented breakthrough string technologies, GAMMA has leveraged its racquet sports expertise to develop high-quality paddles, balls, grips, and accessories that empower people who love to play at all levels. Providing equipment and education to help improve your game, the brand has become a trusted name among coaches, trainers, and racquet sport enthusiasts around the world.

