ANY.RUN Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Exclusive Offers for Cybersecurity Teams and Professionals

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, the interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence provider trusted by over 15,000 organizations worldwide, proudly marks its 9th anniversary with a series of exclusive offers available from May 19 to May 31.

Since its founding in 2016, ANY.RUN has helped cybersecurity teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. To celebrate nearly a decade of innovation, the company is launching limited-time promotions across its flagship products as a thank-you to its global community.

Explore all ANY.RUN’s Birthday deals, ending May 31.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗼𝘅

The tool that started it all. ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox allows real-time malware analysis in a secure cloud environment. Special birthday offers are now available for both individual analysts and enterprise teams:

· 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻: Ideal for solo researchers, the Hunter plan gives access to private mode, system process monitoring, API, and more.

· 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻: Designed for organizations, it supports team collaboration, advanced access controls, and productivity features.

𝐓𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩

Speed up investigations and enrich IOCs with ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Lookup. From now until May 31, all purchases of TI Lookup plans (100+ requests) come with double the request quota, offering teams more value and faster results.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛 – 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Built for hands-on learning, the Security Training Lab gives students a safe environment to study real malware. During the promotion, educational institutions can receive up 5 bonus one-year licenses as a gift.

These anniversary offers are the company’s way of thanking its users — from long-time enterprise partners to new analysts just starting their journey.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions trusted by 500,000 security professionals worldwide. With real-time sandboxing for Windows, Linux, and Android environments, the platform enables security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats quickly and effectively. ANY.RUN’s tools include:

· 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗼𝘅: Real-time, click-through malware analysis in under 40 seconds

· 𝗧𝗜 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘂𝗽: Fast context and insights on IOCs, IOAs, and APTs

· 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗮𝗯: Practical training for cybersecurity students and teams

ANY.RUN is designed for flexibility— supporting individuals, small teams, and large SOCs alike —with advanced privacy controls, role management, and collaborative features.

