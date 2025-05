ANY.RUN Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Exclusive Offers for Cybersecurity Teams and Professionals

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, the interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence provider trusted by over 15,000 organizations worldwide, proudly marks its 9th anniversary with a series of exclusive offers available from May 19 to May 31.

Since its founding in 2016, ANY.RUN has helped cybersecurity teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. To celebrate nearly a decade of innovation, the company is launching limited-time promotions across its flagship products as a thank-you to its global community.

Explore all ANY.RUNโ€™s Birthday deals, ending May 31.

๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐ ๐„๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ

๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜

The tool that started it all. ANY.RUNโ€™s Interactive Sandbox allows real-time malware analysis in a secure cloud environment. Special birthday offers are now available for both individual analysts and enterprise teams:

ยท ๐—›๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป: Ideal for solo researchers, the Hunter plan gives access to private mode, system process monitoring, API, and more.

ยท ๐—˜๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป: Designed for organizations, it supports team collaboration, advanced access controls, and productivity features.

๐“๐ˆ ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ

Speed up investigations and enrich IOCs with ANY.RUNโ€™s Threat Intelligence Lookup. From now until May 31, all purchases of TI Lookup plans (100+ requests) come with double the request quota, offering teams more value and faster results.

๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‹๐š๐› โ€“ ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Built for hands-on learning, the Security Training Lab gives students a safe environment to study real malware. During the promotion, educational institutions can receive up 5 bonus one-year licenses as a gift.

These anniversary offers are the companyโ€™s way of thanking its users โ€” from long-time enterprise partners to new analysts just starting their journey.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions trusted by 500,000 security professionals worldwide. With real-time sandboxing for Windows, Linux, and Android environments, the platform enables security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats quickly and effectively. ANY.RUNโ€™s tools include:

ยท ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜ : Real-time, click-through malware analysis in under 40 seconds

ยท ๐—ง๐—œ ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ: Fast context and insights on IOCs, IOAs, and APTs

ยท ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ: Practical training for cybersecurity students and teams

ANY.RUN is designed for flexibilityโ€” supporting individuals, small teams, and large SOCs alike โ€”with advanced privacy controls, role management, and collaborative features.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.