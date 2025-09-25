ANY.RUN Expands Microsoft Sentinel Capabilities to Help SOC Teams Cut Alert Noise and Accelerate Threat Response

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, released a connector for Microsoft Sentinel, empowering Security Operations Centers to automate alert triage, reduce false positives, and respond to threats faster.

𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝: 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Manual alert enrichment and tool-switching drain SOC productivity, delaying response to critical threats. ANY.RUN’s Microsoft Sentinel connector eliminates these bottlenecks by embedding automated, interactive sandbox analysis directly into Sentinel’s environment. Now, security teams can:

● 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨-𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 with verdicts, risk scores, and IOCs (IPs, domains, hashes) in seconds.

● 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 in Windows, Linux, and Android environments automatically via Sentinel playbooks.

● 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 with clear, actionable threat context, preventing alert fatigue.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

By embedding ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence Feeds into their workflows, organizations gain a competitive edge while maximizing their existing security investments. The use of the solutions delivers measurable value:

● 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Cut mean time to respond (MTTR) by 𝟐𝟏+ 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 with automated sandbox analysis.

● 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭: 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝟑𝟔% 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, including for evasive malware that bypass traditional defenses, reducing breach risk.

● 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝟏 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎%, freeing teams for strategic tasks.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Stay ahead of attacks with real-time threat intelligence feeds from 𝟏𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎+ 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐬 to block emerging threats before they execute.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

