CarInsuRent Now Supports Alipay Payments for Chinese Clients

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarInsuRent, a leading provider of car hire excess insurance for international travelers, is proud to announce the launch of Alipay as a payment option for its Chinese clients. This development marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide seamless, borderless service for global car renters.Alipay, one of China’s most widely used digital payment platforms, is now integrated into CarInsuRent’s payment system, allowing customers in China to receive payments and refunds directly and efficiently. This enhancement ensures a faster and more convenient experience for users purchasing or being reimbursed for rental car excess insurance coverage.CarInsuRent has seen growing demand among Chinese travelers renting vehicles in Europe, North America, and Australia. “We are committed to delivering accessible and trustworthy rental car insurance solutions to customers around the world,” said Gil Farkash, CEO of CarInsuRent. “Adding Alipay to our payment options helps us serve our growing Chinese customer base with the ease and reliability they expect from a top-tier international provider.”About CarInsuRentCarInsuRent is a trusted global provider of car hire excess insurance, helping travelers avoid expensive fees in the event of damage or theft of their rental vehicles. The company offers a range of flexible, budget-friendly coverage options, including: Annual car hire excess insurance : Ideal for frequent travelers, our annual car hire excess insurance provides continuous protection for unlimited rentals throughout a 12-month period. This plan offers convenience, cost savings, and peace of mind for individuals who rent vehicles multiple times per year. Car hire excess insurance worldwide Coverage: CarInsuRent’s worldwide policies ensure that customers are protected regardless of where they travel — whether it's Europe, the UK, the United States, Australia, or beyond. Our global coverage includes key protections such as collision damage, theft, tires, windscreen, undercarriage, and single-vehicle accidents.Both annual and short-term policies are designed to be affordable and straightforward, with transparent terms, no hidden fees, and easy online purchasing. In the event of a claim, customers benefit from a smooth, fast, and reliable reimbursement process.With a growing international customer base, CarInsuRent continues to innovate in the travel insurance space — now offering convenient digital payment options, including Alipay, to better serve travelers worldwide. By enabling payments via Alipay, the company continues to adapt to local preferences and expand its global presence in the car rental insurance market.

