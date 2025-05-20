Zylpha Celebrates 5,000th User Sign-Up on its Online Court Bundling Platform

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southampton, UK – May 19, 2025 — Zylpha , the leading innovator in legal document bundling technology, is proud to announce a major milestone: the 5,000th user has signed up to its online court bundling platform . This achievement highlights the growing demand for smarter, faster, and more secure document bundling solutions in the legal sector.Since its launch, Zylpha’s online bundling platform has revolutionised how legal professionals prepare court documents—making the process easier, more efficient, and fully compliant with court requirements. By streamlining what was once a time-consuming and manual task, the platform has quickly become a favourite among law firms, local authorities, and in-house legal teams across the UK and beyond.Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha, said:“Reaching 5,000 users is an incredible milestone for us, and it’s a testament to the real-world value our solution provides. Legal teams are under increasing pressure to deliver results with fewer resources, and Zylpha helps lighten that load. We’re incredibly proud to support our users with a tool that not only saves time and reduces errors but is carried out in an easy-to-use and intuitive way through the use of modern technology.”The platform’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface, secure cloud storage, and seamless integration with leading case management systems like LEAP, Bedrock and iManage have made it a go-to choice for modern legal teams. With continued updates based on user feedback and evolving legal requirements, Zylpha is committed to staying at the forefront of legal tech innovation.About ZylphaZylpha is a UK-based legal technology company specialising in Court bundling tools that transform traditional legal processes. Its highly acclaimed court bundling platform is trusted by thousands of legal professionals to produce secure, professional digital bundles in a fraction of the time it takes manually.Zylpha is committed to making legal work easier, faster, and more connected.

