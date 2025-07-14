Zylpha Launches Powerful New Index and Pagination Features for Its Online Court Bundling Platform

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Court bundling software innovator Zylpha has today announced a major feature update to its popular online Court bundling platform, introducing an advanced suite of index and pagination controls.These new features are designed to give legal professionals greater precision and flexibility in how their bundles are presented.The latest update includes:• A new consolidated UI for all index and pagination settings• Gridlines for improved index readability• Automated document numbering functionality• Additional options for the date column on the index• Additional font selection for indexes: Arial, Open Sans, Times New Roman, or Calibri• Flexible pagination positioning: horizontal, vertical, and landscape formats, and• Adjustable pagination font sizes: 8pt, 12pt, or 16ptThese new enhancements are designed to support law firms and in-house legal teams who are seeking enhanced control over document layout, court compliance, and presentation standards."This update is a direct response to feedback from our user base, who wanted more visual control and formatting flexibility when building professional Court and document bundles," said Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha. "We’re continually evolving the platform to meet the real-world needs of legal professionals—and this is a great example of that in action."These new features are automatically included for all Zylpha users who are on a paid plan, at no additional cost. Users on Zylpha’s FREE plan will be able to view the new settings within the platform, but they will appear greyed out alongside helpful tooltips explaining the benefits of upgrading to access them.The enhanced feature set reflects Zylpha’s continued commitment to improving user experience, streamlining document preparation, and ensuring legal teams can present information with confidence and consistency.ENDSAbout ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

