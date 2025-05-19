GEORGE T. DROST BRINGS CZECH MASTERPIECES TO AMERICAN AUDIENCES WITH HIS RENOWNED JOŽA UPRKA COLLECTION

George T. Drost is proud to unveil the most significant private collection of Joža Uprka’s works in the United States

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International attorney, cultural preservationist, and art enthusiast George T. Drost is proud to unveil the most significant private collection of Joža Uprka’s works in the United States, www.uprkausa.com. This collection celebrates the vibrant legacy of Uprka, a Czech painter known for his richly detailed depictions of Moravian folklore, rural life, and spiritual traditions at the turn of the 20th century.

Joža Uprka (1861–1940), often called the “Artist of the Moravian Soul,” blended academic technique with Impressionist influences to immortalize the customs and costumes of his native region. Drost’s curated collection features iconic canvases, lithographs, and rare ephemera that collectively tell the story of a culture frozen in time yet profoundly relevant today.

“I have long been captivated by Uprka’s ability to preserve the identity and vibrancy of Moravian heritage through art,” said George T. Drost, founder of UprkaUSA.com. “My mission is to share Uprka’s vision with the world, fostering appreciation for Central European traditions and the universality of folk expression.”

The website, www.uprkausa.com, serves as an interactive digital gallery and educational hub, offering visitors insights into Uprka’s life, technique, and legacy. It also reflects Drost’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and the preservation of Czech and Slovak heritage, both in his native homeland and in the United States.

In addition to the online presence, select works from the Drost collection have been exhibited at prominent institutions and Czech-American cultural events, receiving acclaim for their historical significance and visual impact.

As the world rediscovers the power of cultural roots and folk traditions, George T. Drost invites art lovers, historians, and Czech diaspora communities to explore the life and legacy of Joža Uprka — an artist whose brush brought to life a people’s soul.

