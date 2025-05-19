Can Legal AI Keep Secrets? MiAI Law’s CEO Laina Chan Discusses Confidentiality and Innovation in Legal Research

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling interview hosted by Xraised, Laina Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of MiAI Law, delves into how legal AI research can uphold the same rigorous standards of confidentiality and ethics that define traditional legal practice. As legal professionals increasingly integrate AI-driven platforms into their workflow, the conversation around data privacy and jurisdictional compliance becomes more urgent—and complex.

“The Million-Dollar Question”: Can AI Keep Legal Secrets?

When asked how MiAI Law ensures client data confidentiality, Chan responded, “This is the million dollar question.” As an award-winning barrister with over 20 years in practice, Chan understands that the core of any AI solution offering legal research must be built on a bedrock of trust. MiAI Law is built from the ground up to protect client confidentiality while enabling unparalleled efficiency. The platform utilizes encrypted architecture and rigorous internal protocols designed to mimic—if not surpass—the discretion of a traditional law firm.

For the deep pocket client, MiAI Law can provide “on prem” solutions to ensure complete data privacy.

Meeting Privacy Standards in Every Jurisdiction

As AI continues to reshape the legal landscape, platforms must navigate a patchwork of international data laws. Chan explains, “At the moment, we are only concerned with Australian privacy laws. But for every jurisdiction that we enter, we will research the privacy laws and … implement those requirements.” MiAI Law has already prepared a GDPR-compliance checklist ahead of its London launch on June 26, 2025, exemplifying the firm’s forward-thinking compliance framework.

Encryption: More Than a Technical Safeguard

Discussing encryption, Chan emphasized its critical role in maintaining integrity within legal AI research. “It’s not just about protecting data,” she noted. “It’s about protecting the [lawyer’s IP, their] process of legal analysis and ensuring the research remains uncontaminated by unauthorized access or manipulation.” Encryption of their code and the data entrusted to them both at rest and in transit, in this context, becomes not just a tech solution but a professional standard.

Training the Legal Industry for an AI-Driven Future

Chan also spoke about the importance of protocols and education when it comes to AI adoption. Firms must implement not just tools, but training. “It’s about mindset and method. The same discipline used in traditional legal research needs to be applied to digital tools.” MiAI Law advises firms to adopt internal compliance protocols and regularly audit AI usage. All users must realise that no matter how excellent the output, it is a draft that requires a human’s judgment and verification to finalise.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence Meets Modern Innovation

With a dual degree in Pure Mathematics and Law from the University of Sydney, along with several stints at Harvard Business School, Chan’s approach to AI is deeply analytical yet grounded in real-world application. Her journey from researcher at the New South Wales Supreme Court to the helm of a transformative legal tech company makes her uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between technology and legal tradition.

