edYOU Technologies and ASCP Launch AI-Powered Psychopharmacology Curriculum to Transform Psychiatric Education

Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and CEO of edYOU Dr. Joseph F. Goldberg, M.D., President of ASCP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, edYOU Technologies and the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) proudly announce the official launch of the newly enhanced AI-powered International Psychopharmacology Curriculum.

This innovative curriculum reimagines ASCP’s gold-standard psychopharmacology training, originally developed by leading subject matter experts, through edYOU’s proprietary AI learning platform. The result is a personalized, digital, and fully on-demand educational experience designed to meet the evolving needs of psychiatry residents, post-graduate trainees, practicing psychiatrists, and clinicians seeking continuing medical education (CME).

“By bringing our content to the edYOU platform, we’re not just modernizing the way future psychiatrists learn—we’re future-proofing it,” said Dr. Joe Goldberg, President of ASCP.

edYOU uses adaptive learning to tailor psychopharmacology content to each learner’s pace, identifying gaps and aligning assessments to progress. The ASCP Curriculum includes expert-led videos, high-yield readings, and a conversational AI tutor trained on source material. It features three tracks: a crash course, a core curriculum, and an advanced course.

“This collaboration sets a new precedent in medical education,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and CEO of edYOU Technologies. “We’re proud to help ASCP deliver its curriculum in a way that’s more engaging, efficient, and effective for the next generation of clinicians.”

This release represents the latest evolution of the ASCP Model Psychopharmacology Curriculum, setting a new standard in training for digital-native medical professionals. Together, edYOU and ASCP aim to empower medical schools, psychiatry residency programs, and individual learners with structured, technology-enhanced instruction that upholds the highest standards of clinical rigor.

Key Features of the AI-Powered Curriculum:

• Full digitization of ASCP’s psychopharmacology course material

• Conversational AI-Tutor for learners to ask questions on the ASCP Model Psychopharmacology Curriculum

• AI-driven personalization based on learner performance

• Integrated data analytics for Program Directors and Institutions

• Mobile-friendly and fully on-demand

The curriculum is available to institutional partners and individual learners through edYOU’s platform, beginning May 27, 2025.

About edYOU Technologies:

edYOU is the world’s first truly AI-powered learning and wellness platform, built to adapt to each learner’s academic journey in real-time. With use of cases across medical, higher education, and sports performance, edYOU personalizes content based on each student’s unique needs, delivering measurable outcomes. https://edyou.com/

About the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP):

ASCP is a leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing the science and practice of psychopharmacology. Through its gold-standard educational programs and research, ASCP supports clinicians, researchers, and trainees in psychiatry and related fields.



