Talivity Expands with New AI-Powered Talent Market Intelligence Platform and Services Division to Lead HR Innovation

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talivity, the company behind the leading marketplace for HR tech solutions, today announced a major expansion of its offering—introducing a proprietary Talent Market Intelligence Platform, a new suite of strategic services, and a sharpened focus on supporting talent acquisition leaders navigating the next era of hiring.

Building on its foundation as the trusted destination for discovering hiring solutions, Talivity is evolving into a full-scale transformation partner—combining insights, execution, and technology guidance to help talent acquisition teams lead through disruption.

“Talent acquisition leaders need more than just tools; they need a system that's built for the future of work.” said Jonathan Zila, President of Talivity. “AI is reshaping how work gets done. The labor market is shifting, candidate expectations are rising, and traditional buying and planning cycles can’t keep up. Talivity is stepping in with the insights, services, and partnerships hiring teams need to move faster—and make better decisions.”

As part of its expanded mission, Talivity has launched a new Talent Market Intelligence Platform that delivers:

• Trend data on national and global labor markets to help guide recruitment marketing strategy, roadmaps, and investments.

• A new AI-powered Employer Reputation Navigator, which consolidates employer brand health metrics into a single view.

• Structured insights to help talent acquisition leaders navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-first and AI-enabled hiring tools—offering clarity on emerging technologies and where automation is driving impact across the talent lifecycle

In addition, Talivity now offers end-to-end service delivery for talent acquisition teams—spanning strategic consulting, employer brand and creative, AI and automation, and HR tech implementation. These services complement Talivity’s trusted marketplace of over 2,000 solutions, enhanced with AI-powered decision tools and expert guidance.

To lead its new intelligence and services offering, Talivity has appointed Mona Tawakali as Chief Strategy Officer. A veteran recruitment marketing strategist known for turning talent data into performance outcomes, Tawakali will oversee the development of Talivity’s intelligence platform and strategic delivery capabilities.

“In an AI-driven hiring landscape, employer brand is the last true differentiator,” said Tawakali. “Automation and technology must drive speed and efficiency—but it can’t replace meaning, identity, or trust. That’s why our intelligence platform and services keep employer brand at the center. Whether through our strategic and creative advisory work or the new Employer Reputation Navigator, we’re giving talent acquisition teams the visibility and tools to understand how their brand is performing—and how to make it work harder.”

Talivity will share its latest data during the next Talent Market Index Live briefing on Thursday, May 22 at 1 PM ET, offering real-time trends, recruitment media benchmarks, and performance insights for hiring teams.

Register here: talivity.com/talent-market-index

About Talivity

Talivity is the transformation engine for modern talent acquisition. Built on a foundation of deep recruitment marketing innovation, Talivity connects talent leaders to the strategies, solutions, and intelligence they need to stay ahead of a changing workforce. From a curated HR tech innovation network to a talent market intelligence platform and end-to-end talent acquisition transformation consulting services, Talivity helps talent leaders navigate disruption, drive results, and make smarter workforce decisions.

