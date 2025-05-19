One Month Until Cyprus Gaming Show 2025 – Keynote Speaker Shares Exclusive Insights

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one month, the 6th Annual Cyprus Gaming Show will unite the iGaming sector's most creative minds at the luxurious Crowne Plaza Limassol in Cyprus on 11–13 June 2025. Your attendance at the event is your ticket to the latest expertise, luxury networking, and the most searing innovations that will propel the industry.At the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Cyprus continues to be a robust iGaming jurisdiction of expansion. Underpinned by a resilient digital ecosystem and supportive regulation, CGS 2025 is the perfect platform to network with C-level executives, strategists, and innovators who are shaping the industry.Key Insights from Andreas Constantinou Ahead of the Cyprus Gaming ShowBefore heading to the Cyprus Gaming Show 2025, we interviewed Andreas Constantinou, CEO of Pokerload, who shared with us his vision for gaming's future in which omnichannel strategies, digitalisation, and player experience converge to reimagine the industry landscape.Andreas offered a glimpse of what’s to come in his keynote, including how player experience differs online and offline, why an omnichannel strategy is key to boosting engagement and revenue, the growing need for digital transformation in land-based operations, and the push for true innovation in online gaming.When asked why the omni-channel approach is more crucial than ever for gaming operators, he explained: “Ignoring the omni-channel approach in the digital era and globalisation that we live in, is like approaching your customers from your friends and family circle only. Omni-channels create opportunities to enhance the customer experience, engagement and accessibility to your services, thus increasing the customer satisfaction and consequently the company's revenues.”One trend in omni-channel player engagement that Andreas finds particularly exciting is the ability for players to enter online micro-stakes and qualify for major land-based events with large guarantees. “This means that literally anybody could make it to the top,” he explains.He also pointed out some common missteps operators make when blending online and offline experiences. Offline operators often overlook the unique value of their physical spaces – the energy created through in-person interaction, lighting, music, and personalised service. “Investing in these elements is like investing for their future proof and it should be their primary aim of investment, while placing their online presence should come as a secondary priority,” he says. The rush to go digital during COVID-19 led many to deprioritise this in-person value.As for what sets Cyprus Gaming Show apart, Andreas believes it’s the way the event brings together key regional stakeholders and industry leaders, creating strong opportunities for networking and business growth. Speaker Lineup : Industry Titans● Anastasios Belesis, Lotteries Consultant● Anastasios Vasios, Head of Compliance & Co-Founder, KIVON● Andreas Constantinou, CEO, Pokerload● Andreea Dobre, Head of Internal Audit, Greentube● Andreas Ioannou, CEO, Everneed AI● Arie Ben-Ari, CEO & Founder, LionSun Holdings● Aristeidis Ilias, Compliance Manager, Skill On Net● Branka van der Linden, L&D Director, Cyprus Compliance Association● Christina Iracleous, Marketing Partnerships Manager, VT Markets● Chrysothemi Valanidou, Director/Business Solutions Consultant, Startwise Ltd● Cordelia Morgan-Cooper, Founder, CMC Consulting & Hands On Recruitment● Dmitry Sandzhiev, Head of Growth, Match Systems● Donna Stephenson, Founder, Emerald Zebra● Evdokia Pitsillidou, Partner | Risk & Compliance Director, SALVUS Funds● Georgia Papa, Director, Pyrgou Vakis Law Firm● Marco Gatti, General Manager, Key2 Business● Milan Novakovic, Founder & CEO, HIREQUARTERS● Nicc Lewis, CEO, Expozive Marketing & Marcom● Ninia Chkheidze, Head of Studio, Vegas21Top 5 Key Topics:1. Keynote Address: Getting Ahead of the Game: How to Optimise the Significance of Omni-Channels Between Online and Offline Operators2. Panel Discussion: How to Find, Work With, and Create Impact Via Influencer Marketing3. Solo Presentation: Taxation in iGaming: A Discussion on iGaming Tax Structures Across Europe and Their Effect on Business Operations and Player Engagement4. Fireside Chat: The Specifics of Marketing Your iGaming Brand to a Tailored Audience, From (Gen) A to (Gen) Z5. Panel Discussion: The Evolving Role of Compliance Within Gaming Organisations: Navigating Between Product, Licensing, and OperationsWith just one month to go, time is running out to become part of this important forum for iGaming industry leaders in the region. Whether your goal is to make crucial connections, gain the insider view, or open new business frontiers – CGS 2025 is the place to be.Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/cgs

