Global Poultry Disinfectant Market To Reach $7.78 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you believe that the poultry disinfectant market size has grown significantly over the years to reach $4.67 billion in 2024 and is estimated to surge to $5.1 billion in 2025? This impressive figure, projected at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%, can be traced back to increased demand for biosecurity and disease prevention, a booming poultry farming and agriculture industry, expanding food safety regulations, prevalent use in hatcheries and broiler farms, and regulatory standards for poultry hygiene.

Where Is The Poultry Disinfectant Market Headed In The Future?

Moreover, the poultry disinfectant market is expected to see a rapid growth in the ensuing years, ballooning to $7.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. Several factors can account for this forecasted growth, which include organic and antibiotic-free poultry farming, the revolution of backyard and small-scale poultry operations, and an increased need for disinfection of transport vehicles. Major trends reveal a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly disinfection solutions, an emerging market for customised disinfectants catering to specific poultry needs, regulatory compliance in poultry disinfectant safety, and the integration of IoT in poultry farm sanitation.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Poultry Disinfectant Market?

In response to rising demand for meat products, the poultry disinfectant market is anticipated to gain continuous momentum. Derived from animal flesh, meat products are increasingly sought after due to consumer preference for affordable protein sources, the associated health benefits of poultry consumption, and the ever-growing global population.

Who Are The Key Players In The Poultry Disinfectant Market?

Crucial players in the poultry disinfectant market encompass a roster of industry stalwarts, including Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Virox Technologies Inc., PCC Group, Ceetel CMPC, Sanosil LTD, DeLaval, Diversey Holdings Ltd., FINK TEC GmbH, Theseo, Ecolab Inc., The Chemours Company, Laboratoire M2, GPC Industries, Quat-Chem Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Yara International, OCP S.A., Yuntianhua Group, Fertiliser and Chemicals Travancore Ltd., Kazphosphate LIC, Solvay S.A., Innophos Holdings Inc., Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Company, J.R. Simplot Company.

What's The Latest Trend In The Poultry Disinfectant Market?

To keep up with market competitiveness, these industry leaders are introducing innovative products such as Synergiz Disinfectant. For instance, in November 2022, Neogen Corporation launched Synergiz Disinfectant— a hospital-grade, multi-purpose disinfectant-cleaner designed to efficiently destroy a wide range of microorganisms, such as fungi, viruses, and bacteria. Its non-corrosive nature and easy application make it perfectly suited for a range of biosecurity measures.

How Is The Poultry Disinfectant Market Segmented?

The poultry disinfectant market is segmented by type, form, and application, and further divided into sub-segments. The types of disinfectants include Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acids, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorohexidine, Glut-quat Mixes. These can further be classified based on their form into powder and liquid and application areas into chicken, duck, goose and others.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Poultry Disinfectant Market?

On the regional front, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for poultry disinfectants in 2024, closely followed by North America. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

