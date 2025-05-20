School Bus Global Market Report 2025: A Deep Dive Into The Trends, Drivers, And Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The school bus market size has grown steadily in recent years and this growth is projected to continue. It is expected to increase from $18.29 billion in 2024 to $19.52 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increased population, fluctuations in fuel prices, heightened awareness about the environment, the rise in demand for electric school buses, and escalated concerns for student safety.

Where Is The School Bus Market Headed In The Future?

Further projections predict a continuation of this robust growth rate. The school bus market size is expected to surge to $24.93 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include increased environmental awareness, a growing demand for electric, hybrid, and propane school buses, innovations in vehicle design, integration of technology in education systems, infrastructure development, the application of advanced technologies, and the adoption of electromobility.

What's driving this growth forward?

An increasing number of school enrollments is a significant growth driver. School enrollment, which encompasses the process of arranging to attend an institution, reflects the number of students currently attending a school or course. The global rise in literacy initiatives and improved access to education, particularly in developing regions, is driving an increase in school enrollments.

Who Are The Key Players In The School Bus Market?

Key players in the school bus market include, among others, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Co., Daimler Truck AG, and AB Volvo. These companies, recognizing the emerging trends, are focusing on technological advancements, such as type-D school buses, to better serve their customers and maintain market competitiveness.

How Is The School Bus Market Segmented?

The school bus market demonstrates a wide level of segmentation:

- By Type: Diesel Fuel, Alternative Fuel, Hybrid-Electric, Battery-Powered

- By Capacity Design Type: Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D

- By Application: Education, Law Enforcement, Community Outreach

Further, there are subsegments for each type:

- Diesel Fuel: Standard Diesel-Powered School Buses, High-Efficiency Diesel-Powered School Buses

- Alternative Fuel: Compressed Natural Gas CNG School Buses, Propane-Powered School Buses, Hydrogen Fuel Cell School Buses

- Hybrid-Electric: Plug-in Hybrid Electric School Buses, Non-Plug-in Hybrid Electric School Buses

- Battery-Powered: Full Battery Electric School Buses, Long-Range Battery Electric School Buses

What Are The Regional Insights Of The School Bus Market?

On a regional level, North America was the largest contributor to the school bus market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the school bus market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

