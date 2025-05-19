Revolutionizing Customer Experience: TechSommet’s ‘AI in Contact Center’ Virtual Summit Returns on May 21, 2025

Techsommet AI In Contact Center Virtual Summit SPONSORS

AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s the engine behind next-gen customer experiences. This summit is about making that future actionable, accessible, and human-centric.” — John McCahan, A seasoned CX transformation executive.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence is no longer an experimental edge case in customer support—it’s rapidly becoming the operating system of the modern contact center. What was once seen as a tool to deflect calls or automate simple interactions is now a critical enabler of smarter decisions, faster service, and personalized customer experiences at scale.In today’s experience-driven economy, contact centers are under intense pressure. Customers demand instant, intelligent, and human-like support across multiple channels. Meanwhile, companies face tight budgets, agent burnout, and rising service expectations. AI has emerged as a key lever to resolve this tension—optimizing internal workflows while elevating external service quality.But AI’s role in contact centers isn’t just about chatbots or voice assistants anymore. The technology is being deeply embedded across the entire service lifecycle. From real-time agent assist tools that recommend responses during live calls, to predictive analytics that anticipate churn, to sentiment analysis that escalates tickets proactively—AI is helping teams move from reactive service to proactive engagement.This shift is especially evident in the rise of Generative AI, which is transforming how conversations are handled. Instead of relying on rigid scripts or rule-based logic, generative models are capable of producing dynamic, context-aware responses, enabling more natural interactions with customers. Yet, this newfound power also comes with new challenges—around trust, control, and ethical deployment.One of the biggest debates now unfolding in the industry is not whether to use AI, but how to use it responsibly. Should it replace agents or augment them? How do organizations ensure AI decisions are explainable and inclusive? What does a truly “human-centered” AI deployment look like?These questions have sparked widespread conversation across the CX ecosystem—and for good reason. Research from McKinsey shows that while over 70% of companies are piloting AI in their contact centers, fewer than 30% feel they are using it to its full potential. The gap isn’t just technical—it’s strategic. Successful AI adoption requires more than models; it demands organizational buy-in, data readiness, employee training, and a culture of continuous improvement.What’s encouraging, however, is that we’re beginning to see proof points emerge across industries. Banks are using AI to reduce fraud and personalize financial advice. Healthcare providers are triaging patient inquiries using AI-driven routing. Retailers are improving upsell and cross-sell by analyzing intent in real-time. And telcos are reducing churn by predicting dissatisfaction before it happens.Yet, even as automation increases, the role of human agents isn’t disappearing—it’s evolving. Agents are becoming AI supervisors, data curators, and empathy experts. The best contact centers aren’t replacing people with AI; they’re empowering them with better tools and context.In this new era, success will belong to those who can integrate AI thoughtfully, measure its impact honestly, and design for both efficiency and empathy. While AI may power the next-gen contact center, it’s still human ingenuity that shapes its direction.Enter the AI in Contact Center Virtual Summit 2025 – US Edition, hosted by TechSommet on May 21st. More than just a series of webinars, this one-day virtual experience is designed as a strategic playbook for customer experience leaders, featuring hands-on insights from CX executives, technologists, and innovators shaping the future of support.What Makes This Event Stand Out:Real-World Use Cases: From banks to entertainment giants, leaders will share how AI is driving tangible gains—cutting response times, improving CSAT scores, and boosting agent performance.Not Just Bots & Scripts: Sessions explore the deeper dilemmas—how to balance automation with empathy, when to go agentless, and why AI needs human oversight.Interactive Panel Debates: CX leaders from EXL, ASAPP , Fertitta Entertainment, and Frontier Communications will go head-to-head on topics like: Should AI augment or replace? Is speed worth sacrificing personalization?Hard Truths & Frameworks: No hype. No fluff. Just frameworks and failures from people who’ve done the work—like Jim Iyoob, Hilary Scherer, Neha Dutta, Justin Bodamer, and others.Moderated by John McCahan, a U.S. Army vet and CX transformation expert, the event promises grounded, real-talk dialogue with a dose of inspiration and practical takeaways.Supported by Platinum Sponsors: ASAPP and Dialpad , and Gold Sponsor: Cyara , the event is free to attend and open to business leaders, technologists, and decision-makers across the customer experience ecosystem.🔗 Secure Your Spot:🔍 Explore the Agenda & Speakers:

