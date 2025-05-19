Global Talc Market To Reach $11.63 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.4%

Talc Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Talc Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - Market sizing & forecasts through 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - Market sizing & forecasts through 2034.

The growth in the talc market size has been remarkable in recent years, it is expected to grow significantly from $10.44 billion in 2024 to $11.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The historical growth can be attributed to a range of industries including cosmetics and personal care, plastics and polymers manufacturing, paper and pulp, ceramics and paints, and pharmaceuticals.

What does the Future Hold for the Talc Market Size?

The talc market has been experiencing substantial growth in the past few years. This market is estimated to escalate from $10.44 billion in 2024 to $11.63 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. This historical growth rate can be attributed to a myriad of industries including cosmetics and personal care, plastics and polymers manufacturing, paper and pulp, ceramics and paints, and pharmaceuticals.

What Drives the Talc Market?

Rising demand in the paints and coatings industry is expected to be a key driver propelling the talc global market growth. This demand is driven by the need for high-performance products that offer improved durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal in both residential and commercial applications. Talc enhances paint quality by improving durability, moisture resistance, and smoothness. This naturally drives demand in the construction and automotive sectors where high-quality coatings are essential.

Who are the Leaders Operating in the Talc Market?

Key industry players shaping the talc market include Imery SA, SCR-Sibelco NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., HZM Corp., Nippon Talc Co. Ltd., Elementis plc, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.- gouverneur talc, Petrovietnam Chemical and Services Corporation, 20 Microns Limited, Burgess Pigment Company, Ashapura Minchem Ltd., Golcha Group, Mondo Minerals, Magris Performance Materials, Eurominerals Ltd.

What are the Recent Trends in the Talc Market?

Major companies that operate in the talc market are focusing on investing in specialized production facilities, such as talc processing plants, to improve productivity and commercial outcomes. Talc processing plants refer to facilities where talc is mined, milled, and refined to produce various grades and types of talc for use in user industries.

How is the Talc Market Segmented?

The talc global market report covers the following segments:

1 By Type: Talc Chlorite, Talc Carbonate, And Others Types– Talc

2 By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

Subsegments:

1 By Talc Chlorite: Industrial Talc Chlorite, Cosmetic Talc Chlorite

2 By Talc Carbonate: Industrial Talc Carbonate, Cosmetic Talc Carbonate

3 By Others Types– Talc: Steatite, Soapstone, Other Specialized Talcs

What are the Regional Breakdowns of the Talc Market?

Eastern Europe held the largest market share in the talc market in 2024. The talc global market report analyzes multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

