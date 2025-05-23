Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Proton Pump Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Proton Pump Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Drivers, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The Proton Pump Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 foresees market expansion, driven by an increase in the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease and peptic ulcer disease, an upsurge in the aging population and changing lifestyle and dietary habits, and a rise in awareness and diagnosis. The market size of Proton Pump Inhibitors globally has been trending upwards, projected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2024 to $3.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

According to The Business Research Company’s latest report, the historic growth in the proton pump inhibitors market can be attributed to the prevalence of diseases such as GERD and peptic ulcer, increased awareness, diagnosis and the need for better treatment modalities. A noteworthy influence on this upward trend has been the steady increase in the number of Helicobacter pylori infections. H. pylori, a bacterium affecting the small intestine and stomach lining, is often treated with proton pump inhibitors in combination with other antibiotic therapies.

One of the substantial growth drivers for the proton pump inhibitors market is the rising incidence of Helicobacter pylori infections. Proton pump inhibitors, although not the only therapy for H. pylori infections, are frequently used in treatment plans that also include two or more antibiotics. With greater occurrences of this infection, the demand for proton pump inhibitors can only be expected to increase in the coming years.

Major players in the proton pump inhibitors market include pharmaceutical giants such as AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, Wyeth LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Santarus Inc., among others. These influential corporations are considered key drivers in the proton pump inhibitors market.

A noteworthy trend in the proton pump inhibitors market is the focus on innovative product approvals, such as KONVOMEP, to cater better to the needs of consumers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized Konvomep, an oral solution of omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate, to treat benign gastric ulcers and lower the risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding in critically ill patients.

The Proton Pump Inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by type into Pantoprazole, Omeprazole, Lansoprazole, Esomeprazole, Rabeprazole, Dexlansoprazole and other types. The disease allocation includes ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and other disease indications. The application segment comprises of hospitals, clinics, and other applications. This report covers various sub-segments such as tablet formulations, over-the-counter OTC omeprazole, fast-acting lansoprazole and others.

Regional analysis shows that North America was the largest stakeholder in the proton pump inhibitors market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global proton pump inhibitors market size during the forecast period.

