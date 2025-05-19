Harkesh Rubber Marks 10 years as a Preferred Rubber Diaphragm Supplier For Industries in the USA

Our goal is to provide U.S. industries with custom rubber products that not only meet their demands but exceed the rigorous standards for efficiency and durability in every application.” — Mr. Jay Shah, Director – Marketing and R&D at Harkesh Rubber

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harkesh Rubber, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of premium rubber diaphragms now completes 10 years as a trusted supplier of custom rubber sealing solutions for industries across the United States. Over the past decades, Harkesh Rubber has established itself as a key player in delivering durable, high-performance, and custom-engineered rubber components to diverse industries including, aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, food processing, oil and gas, solar and more.

With a strong history of serving global industries with precision-engineered rubber products, their rubber diaphragms are manufactured to the highest standards of quality and performance. Rubber diaphragms serve as the most versatile element across all sealing needs, serving as a reliable but flexible separating wall between two component spaces.

"At Harkesh Rubber, we understand the vital role that rubber diaphragms play in various industrial applications," said Mr. Jay Shah, Director – Marketing and R&D at Harkesh Rubber. "Our goal is to provide U.S. industries with custom rubber products that not only meet their demands but exceed the rigorous standards for efficiency and durability in every application."

Harkesh Rubber offers a range of diaphragms in various sizes and materials, including NBR, EPDM, FKM, FVMQ, HNBR, Silicone, Neoprene, and PTFE, both reinforced and non-reinforced. These diaphragms are designed to withstand pressures up to 60 bar and temperatures ranging from -60°C to +200°C, depending on the material, making them highly versatile for a variety of industrial environments.

With a strong commitment to quality, Harkesh Rubber adheres to international safety and performance standards, earning a reputation as a trusted supplier of rubber diaphragms globally. The company’s fast, timely shipping, competitive pricing, and custom solutions ensure customers receive the highest quality products, whether for small-scale or bulk orders.

About Harkesh Rubber:

Since its inception in 1982, Harkesh Rubber has been a prominent manufacturer and exporter of high-performance rubber diaphragms, specializing in sealing solutions for industries worldwide. With a focus on precision engineering, quality materials, and custom manufacturing, Harkesh Rubber is a trusted partner for industries that require durable, high-performance rubber components.

In addition to its high-quality products, Harkesh Rubber has achieved multiple prestigious certifications that underscore its commitment to excellence. The company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for March 2023-2024, reflecting its commitment to fostering a positive and thriving work environment. It also holds several industry-leading certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, awarded by TUV Nord, showcasing its focus on maintaining the highest standards of quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety. Furthermore, the company has been honored with the Special Export Award at the All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) Export & Domestic Awards 2023-2024 for the third consecutive year, a testament to its continued excellence in both domestic and international markets.

