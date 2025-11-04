Harkesh Rubber Honoured at TOC Innovation Summit 2025 in Las Vegas

Mr. Darshan Shah, Managing Director of Harkesh Rubber LLP being felicitated with the award

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harkesh Rubber, a global leader in precision rubber sealing solutions, proudly announced that its Managing Director, Mr. Darshan Shah, has been recognised with the prestigious International Achievement Award - Outstanding TOC Champion Award at the TOC Innovation Summit 2025, presented by the Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO).

The Summit, held in Las Vegas, brought together industry leaders and changemakers from around the world to explore breakthrough strategies in overcoming business constraints, improving process flow, and delivering faster results, without the need for additional resources or investment.

Mr. Shah was invited as a speaker, presenting on the topic: "Sustaining TOC (Theory of Constraints) : Practical Lessons", sharing real-world insights from Harkesh Rubber’s successful TOC journey.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence demonstrated by our team,” said Mr. Shah. “And to be honoured among global trailblazers is both humbling and inspiring. At Harkesh, we remain committed to pushing the envelope and contributing to the remarkable progress within the TOC community.”

Drawing insights from manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, supply chain, and more, the event served as a global platform for sharing real-world TOC success stories. The awards recognise outstanding individuals and organizations for their significant contributions to TOC implementation across industries. Harkesh Rubber’s recognition reflects its sustained operational excellence, innovation-led culture, and continued impact across global markets.



About the Company:

For over 35 years, Harkesh Rubber has been busy building a global legacy as one of the country’s most trusted manufacturers and exporters of customized precision rubber sealing solutions.

Serving clients across the UK, USA, Europe, and beyond, the company is renowned for its engineering excellence, stringent quality standards, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction.

