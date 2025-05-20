Gilles Reigner Yachting Launches GR63 Eco-Catamaran Featuring AI Energy Management

Gilles Reigner and his team

GR63 Eco-Catamaran: 19.2 m zero-emission luxury cat with AI EMS; 110 kW e-motors, solar, wind & methanol fuel cells enable silent long-range autonomy.

MONACO, MONACO, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilles Reigner Yachting unveils the GR63 Eco-Catamaran, a 19.2-metre, zero-emission luxury cruiser that proves sustainable yachting is no longer a concept but a reality. Built in Thailand for a trans-ocean-going owner, the GR63 combines cutting-edge electric propulsion, AI-driven energy management, and refined materials to deliver silent autonomy without compromising speed, comfort, or prestige.

“**The GR63 is more than a yacht; it is a statement that luxury and environmental responsibility can sail together, today, not tomorrow,**” says designer-builder Dr Gilles Reigner. “Our mission is to give owners the freedom of long-range cruising while protecting the oceans that inspire us.”

### Intelligent energy, effortless range

At the heart of the GR63 lies an AI-based Energy Management System (EMS) that continuously predicts, balances, and optimises every watt on board. The EMS prioritises propulsion, hotel loads, and HVAC in real time, drawing power from solar, wind, battery, and fuel-cell sources to maintain seamless operations even during extended ocean passages.

Ricky Cole, Technical Director at ePropulsion, adds: “This electrical architecture sets a new benchmark for genuine long-range, zero-emission boating. It shows where the entire industry is headed—and how fast.”

### Zero-emission propulsion package

* Twin 110 kW electric motors fed by a 284 kWh LiFePO₄ battery bank

* 12 kWp high-efficiency solar array plus transparent solar glazing and a solar-shade awning

* 10 kW combined vertical-axis wind turbines

* Two 15 kW methanol fuel cells for silent, carbon-neutral backup power

Together, these systems generate and store enough clean energy to keep the GR63 cruising or at anchor for days without resorting to fossil fuels.

### Advanced materials, agile performance

Naval architect Alexandre Fortabat specified a basalt-and-aramid composite for the hull and structural elements. This high-strength, low-weight laminate boosts efficiency, reduces drag, and enhances durability—critical for ocean-class certification (CE Class A).

### Sustainable comfort on board

Guests enjoy whisper-quiet inverter air-conditioning with titanium heat exchangers that slash hotel-load demand, plus a hydroponic garden supplying fresh greens at sea—an elegant nod to the yacht’s self-reliant ethos. Finishes include low-emissivity glazing, ash and oak timberwork, ultra-thin stone surfaces, and titanium accents, creating a calming aesthetic that mirrors the vessel’s minimal ecological footprint.

### From shipyard to sea

The GR63 is now in final systems-commissioning ahead of water launch this summer. A follow-up announcement will mark sea trials and delivery, after which the catamaran will embark on its maiden trans-Pacific voyage—completing a journey conceived and built entirely under electric power.

### About Gilles Reigner

Dr Gilles Reigner (PhD, Physics) is a French yacht developer based in Hua Hin, Thailand. Renowned for challenging marine conventions, he combines scientific precision with practical design to deliver vessels that marry performance with planetary stewardship.

### About ePropulsion

ePropulsion is a global leader in electric marine propulsion, delivering fully integrated systems for commercial and leisure craft. Its portfolio ranges from pod drives to megawatt-scale solutions, all engineered for efficiency, compliance, and sustainability.

